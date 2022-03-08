Cyklpoint is now Live
Cyklpoint, the ultimate cloud based waste management software in now live after years of planning and preparation.MALTA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This product is relevant to one of the greatest issues of our time: the need to improve the environmental sustainability of the business cycles that maintain our lifestyle. Cyklpoint is a tool that helps organisations to manage their environmental footprint. It generates auditable data regarding the manner in which environmental goals are integrated in their business operations.
We have brought together expertise in waste management, software design and business management. We designed a cloud based platform best suited to facilitate waste management operations. Cyklpoint assists all those involved in waste management transactions, regardless of whether they are involved in the generation, transport or processing of waste. Our product is scalable, able to suit the needs of all operations regardless of size.
Cyklpoint provides the tools to manage waste inventories, track waste movements, organise waste transport logistics, and more. It is our target to strive to continuously improve our product, to satisfy the needs of our clients.
The best way of understanding what Cyklpoint has to offer is to log on to www.cyklpoint.com and register for a free trial. Feedback and questions are welcome, so please contact us at: https://www.cyklpoint.com/contact/
Tonio Ellul
Cyklpoint Limited
tonio.ellul@cyklpoint.com