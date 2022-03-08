Internet Users Are A Key Driving Force For Audio And Video Equipment Market Growth

Audio And Video Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Audio And Video Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the forecast period, the internet penetration will increase rapidly due to increased public and private investments to increase internet connectivity boosting the audio and video equipment industry growth. A lot of audio and video equipment uses internet to enhance the customer's experience. The growth in internet users will be also driven by greater access to affordable smartphones. In 2020, China reported that the country's internet user base had risen to 989 million, with more than 80 million going online in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. Increased internet penetration increased the demand for connected audio and video devices driving the global audio and video equipment market.

The global audio and video equipment market size is expected to grow from $149.00 billion in 2021 to $158.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The audio and video market is expected to reach $196.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

The growing demand for curved TVs is being driven by consumer preference for better viewing. A curved screen allows for a more immersive experience, as the curve make viewer fill more of field of view and also provide a wider viewing angle. For example, in January 2020, LG Electronics, a South Korea-based electronics company, has launched as many as 14 new OLED TVs along with three new GX Gallery series 4K Ultra HD TVs, 88- and 77-inch class Real 8K models and an all-new OLED screen – 48-inch at CES 2020. The company claims that the new LG TVs are designed to offer better picture quality, upgraded performance and artificial intelligence-enabled features that improve the overall viewing experience.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the audio and video equipment market in 2021. North America was the second largest region in the audio and video equipment market. The regions covered in the audio and video market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players covered in the global audio and video equipment industry are Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Sony Corp, LG Electronics Inc, Panasonic Corporation and Bose Corporation.

TBRC’s global audio and video equipment market research report is segmented by type into audio equipment, video equipment, by end-user into B2B, B2C, by sales channel into OEM, aftermarket, by mode into online, offline.



Audio And Video Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Audio Equipment, Video Equipment), By End-User (B2B, B2C), By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), By Mode (Online, Offline) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

