Genius Yield joins the Cardano DeFi Alliance
Genius Yield has joined the Cardano DeFi Alliance (CDA), an open consortium of leading Plutus projects and infrastructure providers focused on user education.
We’re happy to join the Cardano DeFi Alliance and cooperate with other development teams, infrastructure providers, Plutus software development organizations and together shape the future of Cardano”ZUG, SWITZERLAND, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genius Yield has joined the Cardano DeFi Alliance (CDA), an open consortium of leading Plutus projects and infrastructure providers focused on user education, creating more interoperable, secure, and scalable DeFi protocols and setting the best industry standards for DeFi design patterns.
— dr. Lars Brünjes, CTO at Genius Yield
The CDA's current priority is scaling solutions, funding, and continued governance. They have been adding highly built and skilled Plutus-based projects to their ranks, and the Swiss-based DeFi startup, Genius Yield, is the latest addition.
The alliance's focus on user education fast-tracks the growth of Cardano and its ecosystem. Genius Yield plans to do its part with the Genius Academy--a dedicated multilingual education platform where anyone can learn about DeFi regardless of their blockchain experience. Insights about DeFi will be drawn from visions of thought leaders, blockchain experts, and the Genius Yield team, expertly delivered in a condensed, easy-to-understand manner.
The Genius Yield solution is built using the Plutus programming language, leveraging Cardano's Extended Unspent Transaction Output (EUTxO)-based smart contract ledger to create an order book decentralized exchange (DEX) with concentrated liquidity and a Smart Liquidity Management platform for automating trading strategies. Cardano is built from the ground up to support smart contracts and multiple assets, delivering significant innovations, unique strengths, and optimizations better than existing networks with notable DeFi dApp densities.
“Cardano brings a plethora of unique innovations that unlock the potential for a new generation of dApps. A great example is Genius DEX. It is a ground-breaking Decentralized Exchange combined with an AI-powered yield optimizer that leverages EUTxO smart contract architecture’s features like security, determinism, parallelism, scalability, and composability. We’re happy to join the Cardano DeFi Alliance and cooperate with other development teams, infrastructure providers, Plutus software development organizations, and together shape the future of Cardano”,
said dr. Lars Brünjes, CTO at Genius Yield.
The long-term goal of the CDA is to remove hurdles for future Cardano dApp developers by improving the usability of Plutus Application Backend (PAB) and increasing access to Plutus Scripts and libraries. This way, CDA is helping reduce the timeline towards a more functional Plutus-built platform, accelerating the development of an active and vibrant Cardano ecosystem.
Genius Yield joins the CDA ahead of launching the Genius DEX in Q2 2022. The DEX will integrate unique features such as Swaps, Smart Liquidity Vault, Smart Order Routers, and Concentrated Liquidity made possible by Cardano’s smart contract paradigm that allows for better determinism, parallelism, composability, scalability, and security. Read more: https://bit.ly/genius_dex
About Genius Yield
While DeFi provides many investment opportunities, managing capital is complex and time-consuming. Genius Yield is your all-in-one solution to benefit from advanced algorithmic trading strategies and yield optimization opportunities. Genius Yield minimizes risk and maximizes profits. Our Smart Liquidity Management protocol is intuitive, hassle-free, and secure.
- Website: https://www.geniusyield.co
- Telegram: https://t.me/geniusyield_official
- Discord: https://discord.gg/TNHf4fs626
- Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/Genius_Yield/
- Medium: https://geniusyield.medium.com/
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/GeniusyieldO
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0Lw_flS1WokWYH9ZHIQv2g
- Instagram: https://instagram.com/genius_yield_official
About Cardano DeFi Alliance
The Cardano DeFi Alliance (CDA) was founded by a group of DeFi developers, infrastructure providers, and Plutus software development organizations. At the core of this new alliance is the desire to communicate, educate and innovate. The CDA taps Cardano’s strengths to create a robust and dynamic DeFi ecosystem, setting an industry standard for all DeFi to emulate.
- Website: https://cardanodefialliance.org/
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/CardanoDeFiCDA
- Medium: https://medium.com/@cardano_defi_alliance
Laurent Bellandi
Genius Yield
+41 79 818 45 17
email us here