The Office of the Provincial Health Officer (PHO) has posted a new provincial health officer order requiring the reporting of health-care professionals’ COVID-19 vaccination status.
The order requires professional health colleges to provide personal information about their registrants to the Ministry of Health. This enables the ministry to match the data to the provincial immunization registry to obtain registrants' vaccination status. The provincial government notified colleges regulating these professionals of this requirement on March 4, 2022.
Under the order, registrants for whom vaccination status is not found must provide vaccination records to their college by March 31, 2022. Colleges will be required to disclose the vaccine status information of their registrants on request by the PHO or medical health officers.
This order covers the health professions of the following colleges:
- British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives
- College of Chiropractors of British Columbia
- College of Dental Hygienists of British Columbia
- College of Dental Technicians of British Columbia
- College of Dental Surgeons of British Columbia
- College of Denturists of British Columbia
- College of Dietitians of British Columbia
- College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia
- College of Naturopathic Physicians of British Columbia
- College of Occupational Therapists of British Columbia
- College of Opticians of British Columbia
- College of Optometrists of British Columbia
- College of Pharmacists of British Columbia
- College of Physical Therapists of British Columbia
- College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia
- College of Psychologists of British Columbia
- College of Speech and Hearing Health Professionals of British Columbia
- College of Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners and Acupuncturists of British Columbia