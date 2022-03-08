The Office of the Provincial Health Officer (PHO) has posted a new provincial health officer order requiring the reporting of health-care professionals’ COVID-19 vaccination status.

The order requires professional health colleges to provide personal information about their registrants to the Ministry of Health. This enables the ministry to match the data to the provincial immunization registry to obtain registrants' vaccination status. The provincial government notified colleges regulating these professionals of this requirement on March 4, 2022.

Under the order, registrants for whom vaccination status is not found must provide vaccination records to their college by March 31, 2022. Colleges will be required to disclose the vaccine status information of their registrants on request by the PHO or medical health officers.

This order covers the health professions of the following colleges: