Japanese Non-Profit, ASHA introduced on NHK WORLD-JAPAN “Sharing the Future” broadcasted on March 9

Co-founder Nin Yoshifumi visited Nepal last January

ASHA introduced on the TV program that proposes the Japanese people working in developing countries. Available on demand.

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce that ASHA Co-founder, Nin Yoshifumi will appear on NHK WORLD-JAPAN's new program "Sharing the Future" on March 9 (Wed.)

“Why did he start working in Nepal?" "How did they meet the local NGO? The program will follow the project to develop a medical app to keep people healthy.

■ Program Overview

NHK WORLD-JAPAN is NHK's international broadcasting service available in approximately 160 countries and regions. "Sharing the Future" is a program that depicts Japanese people, especially the younger generation, working in developing countries to tackle the challenges of the SDGs together with local people using new ideas such as social business and civic tech.

■The overview of the program is the following:

Title: “Sharing the Future” Digital Solution for Healthcare Access: Nepal

Broadcaster: NHK World-JAPAN

Date and time: March 9th, 2022

Cast: Nin Yoshifumi, and more

Available on demand: https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/ondemand/video/2098001/?autoplay

■About ASHA

ASHA is a Non-Profit organization, founded in 2015 as the organization aiming to create “Affordable and Sustainable Healthcare Access” to people, firstly in Nepal. It is currently creating a framework for a community-based, self-run medical care delivery model in Nepal mainly through two projects. One of the projects utilizes digital technology in order to cover the shortage of doctors, to collect data about the patients, and to make an analysis in order to provide appropriate medical care for the locals. Another project focuses on improving people’s health literacy so that they can protect themselves from serious diseases and injury even if the access to medical care is limited.

Visit https://www.asha-np.org/ for more information.

Youtube Short Movie（English subtitles available）