Small Electrical Appliance Market Demand Is Driven By Increased Rural Development

Small Electrical Appliance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Small Electrical Appliance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased electrification especially in rural areas has contributed to small electrical appliance market growth in the forecast period. Electrification coupled with the rise in disposable income has boosted the demand for household type fans. The net disposable income of Per capita rose to $1,836.68 during the 2019-2020 period, exhibiting a spike of 6.8% compared to the previous period, with a growth rate of 10.0%. According to the small electrical appliance market industry analysis, rise in disposable income increased the purchasing power of the people which in turn has increased the market for small electrical appliances.

In 2021, Electrolux had acquired La Compagnie du SAV (CSAV), the main French independent service provider (ISP) specialized in repairing domestic appliances. The acquisition is fully in line with the Electrolux Group strategy to offer outstanding experiences to consumers, ensuring they get the most out of their appliances during the complete lifecycle of the product. With this acquisition they can further strengthen their service network in France allowing them to meet the growing market demand in the after-sales service area in the best possible way.

Read more on the Global Small Electrical Appliance Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/small-electrical-appliance-global-market-report

The global small electrical appliance market size is expected to grow from $117.65 billion in 2021 to $136.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The small electrical appliances manufacturing market is expected to reach $240.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.1%.

Small electrical appliance manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprint and enable energy savings for the consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology. Energy efficient fans are designed to utilize minimum energy. Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy efficient appliances. For example, in the USA, ENERGY STAR certified ceiling fans provide cutting edge design, use latest technology and are 60% more efficient than conventional ceiling fans.

Major players covered in the global small electrical appliance market are AB Electrolux, Dyson Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Haier Group Corporation, Midea, Miele & Cie. KG, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Electronics, and BISSELL.

TBRC’s global small electrical appliance market report is segmented by product into household type fans, household type vacuum cleaners, other household type small electric appliances, by application into home, commercial, by distribution channel into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, e-commerce, others.

Small Electrical Appliance Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Household Type Fans, Household Type Vacuum Cleaners, Other Household Type Small Electric Appliances), By Application (Home, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a small electrical appliance market overview, forecast small electrical appliance market size and growth for the whole market, small electrical appliance market segments, geographies, small electrical appliance market trends, small electrical appliance market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Small Electrical Appliance Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2655&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Household Appliances Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Small Electrical Appliance, Household Cooking Appliance, Household Refrigerator And Home Freezer, Household Laundry Equipment, Other Major Household Appliance), By Application (Cooking, Cleaning), By Mode (Online, Offline) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/household-appliances-global-market-report

Electrical Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Electric Lighting Equipment, Household Appliances, Power Generation, Transmission And Control Equipment, Batteries, Wires And Cables), By End-Use (B2B, B2C), By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), By Mode (Online, Offline) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electrical-equipment-global-market-report

Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Handheld, Canister, Upright, Stick), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Application (Household, Commercial) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cordless-vacuum-cleaners-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/