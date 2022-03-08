Antibody Drug Conjugates Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 22% Through 2026

Antibody Drug Conjugates Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Antibody Drug Conjugates Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the antibody drug conjugates market size is expected to grow from $4.79 billion in 2021 to $5.90 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s antibody drug conjugates market research the market is expected to reach $13.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22%. The antibody drug conjugates market is being driven by rising incidences of cancer globally.

The antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) market consists of sales of antibody-drug conjugates. Antibody-drug conjugates are complex engineered therapeutics consisting of monoclonal antibodies, directed toward tumor-associated antigens, to which highly potent cytotoxic agents are attached using chemical linkers.

Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Trends

Manufacturers of antibody drug conjugates are increasingly collaborating or partnering with other companies to share technology, resources, product knowledge and expand business.

Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Segments

The global antibody drug conjugate market is segmented:

By Type: Monoclonal Antibodies, Linker, Drug/Toxin, Others

By Application: Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Lung Cancer, Brain Tumor, Others

By Product: Adcertis, Kadcyla, Others

By Technology: Immunogen Technology, Seattle Genetics Technology, Immunomedics Technology, Others

By End-User: Hospital, Clinics, Others

By Geography: The global antibody drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Antibody Drug Conjugates Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides antibody drug conjugates global market overviews, antibody drug conjugates global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global antibody drug conjugates market, antibody drug conjugates global market share, antibody drug conjugates market segmentation and geographies, antibody drug conjugates market players, antibody drug conjugates market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The antibody drug conjugates global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Antibody Drug Conjugates Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Bayer AG, Concortis Biotherapeutics, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Immunomedics Inc., Oxford BioTherapeutics, Pfizer Inc., Seattle GeneticsInc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Abbvie Inc. and Astellas Pharma/Agensys.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

