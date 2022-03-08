Neumonda brings Intelligent Memory to Americas and elects Mike Amidi as part of their executive management team
Accomplished Executive and veteran of the Memory and Storage Industries to build global footprint
Our Intelligent Memory team will expand our existing specialty branded DRAM product portfolios with our brand new Flash based portfolio of specialty solutions to for the server storage market.”LAKE FOREST, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neumonda, a holding company that governs the most complete specialty memory portfolio, expands its Intelligent Memory (IM) subsidiary into the Americas by bringing in Mike Amidi as new member of its executive management team. The accomplished executive and veteran of the memory and storage industries with over 30 years experience in DRAM and Flash product design and development will oversee all IM technologies that serve specifically the Industrial, Automotive, and Embedded markets.
— Marco Mezger, COO of Neumonda
“We are pleased to have Mr. Amidi serve as our Global Vice President of Technology and General Manager Americas under our Intelligent Memory Company,” said Marco Mezger, COO of Neumonda. “We are confident that Mike’s unmatched know how will help fulfill our ambitious target to expand our existing specialty branded DRAM product portfolios with a brand new Flash based portfolio of specialty solutions to server storage market.”
Mr. Amidi has over 30 years of experience in the semiconductor and technology industries where he spent the last 25 years in the Solid State Storage space. He has served as Advisory Board Member of Flash Memory Summit since 2017 and holds 28 fully granted and issued patents through the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). He also authored several technical publications in the DRAM and Storage space.
About Intelligent Memory:
Intelligent Memory has been developing memory products for demanding industrial applications since 1991 (as Pacific Force Technology Limited until 2013). The extensive product portfolio consists of DRAM ICs and modules ranging from SDR to DDR4 as well as of a variety of managed NAND products. All products have been designed to meet the demands for quality, reliability, longevity and long-term availability of the Industrial, Automotive and Embedded markets globally. www.intelligentmemory.com
About Neumonda:
Neumonda combines extensive memory experience with the "DNA" of former memory manufacturer Qimonda to offer the world’s most extensive portfolio of specialized memory solutions. It governs three independently operating companies: MEMPHIS Electronic, specialized distributor for memory ICs and modules, Intelligent Memory, manufacturer of DRAM and NAND based memory solutions, and Neumonda Technology, specialist for application test systems for memory applications. Combining these companies, Neumonda can offer a unique global memory competency that helps companies in any industry to meet their current memory requirements. www.neumonda.com
