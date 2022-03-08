Europe Holds Major Market Share in Global Postal Packaging Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- Postal Packaging Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Material (Paper & Paperboard, Plastic, Tyvek, Other Materials), Packaging Format (Envelopes, Mailing Bags, Boxes and Cartons, Wraps), End User, and By Geography
The Global Postal Packaging Market is accounted for $10.43 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $17.30 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Postal packaging refers to the packaging of any component which is ideally packed and enclosed in a reasonably strongg case wrapper or cover fastened. It is done in a certain manner to preserve the contents from loss or damage in the post and prevent any tampering. The packaging protects protect other postal articles from being damaged during transportation. Cardboard is easily re-used for delivering multiple items, owing to its lightweight, flexible, and cost-efficient attributes. Due to continuous innovations being carried out on the improvement of the physical properties of postal packaging such as enhanced durability, strength, and more, postal boxes are capable of transporting heavy materials or products. These postal packs are ideal for the packaging and transportation of spices & ingredients, OTC medicines, and others, which can be easily posted through these postal packs.
The envelopes segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the rising demand for envelops in the end user industries. Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest market during the forecast period due to the increasing middle-class population with the increasing family income, growing urbanization in the Asia Pacific region, and increasing shift from rural to urban areas which have brought in changes in dietary consumption as well. Europe will have highest CAGR owing to the gain from the demand witnessed in the household segment than commercial sector, and rising penetration of ecommerce, coupled with the demand for sustainable packaging has been aiding expansion witnessed in Europe.
Some of the key players profiled in the Postal Packaging Market include Bong Group, Cenveo Corporation, DS Smith Plc, Elite Envelopes & Graphics Inc., GWP Group, IPS Packaging & Automation, Lil Packaging, Mondi Group Plc, Neenah Inc., Papier-Mettler KG, Poly Postal Packaging Ltd., Polypak Packaging, Pregis LLC, Rengo Co., Ltd., Shillington Box Company, Smurfit Kappa Group, United Envelope, WB Packaging Ltd., and WestRock Company.
Stratistics Market Research Consulting Private Limited offer reports which supply an in-detail study and predict about the industry covering the inclusive overview of the market that will help clients and business creation policies.
We offer market estimations, forecasts, regional segmentation for the market which covers the world's largest economies, and CAGR of any prominent country in the report as per the client's interest.
