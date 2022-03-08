Submit Release
MIP Diagnostics announces the appointment of Michele Pedrocchi to its Board

MIP Diagnostics Ltd. has appointed, Michele Pedrocchi, an experienced international Life Science Executive, to its board of directors.

BEDFORD, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIP Diagnostics Ltd. has appointed, Michele Pedrocchi, an experienced international Life Science Executive, to its board of directors.

As part of its ambitious expansion plans within the IVD sector, MIP Diagnostics has appointed Michele Pedrocchi, an experienced international Life Science Executive, as Non-Executive Director to strengthen its board and bring further industry know-how to the business. Michele has previously spent 27 years at Roche Diagnostics in various senior roles including Global Head of Strategy and Business Development for the Diagnostics division. Michele has built over 25 years of international management expertise in healthcare within corporate strategy, commercial and business development. He brings significant knowledge of diverse business segments including fully regulated healthcare products, life science, precision medicine and digital health products. Michele has a track record of profitably growing businesses in emerging and mature markets. He is currently an Independent Strategic Advisor and Non-Executive Director to private and public healthcare companies.

Stephane Argivier, CEO of MIP Diagnostics, said “I am delighted that someone of Michele Pedrocchi’ s calibre is joining our board. Michele will bring additional depth of experience to our board and his appointment reflects the company’s strategic approach to deploying the MIP technology in its target markets.”

Michele Pedrocchi, Non-Executive Director said, “I am enthusiastic to be part of this great innovation that will put affinity-based testing at a completely different level. I cannot wait to work with the team and develop the large potential this business has.”

