WESTMINSTER / VAPO

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1001406

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victoria Neufang

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#:(802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: March 6, 2022, at approximately 2324 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 100 in Whitingham, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Sheila Arel

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT :

Vermont State Police arrested 60-year-old Sheila Arel (DOB 8/25/62) after she violated her temporary relief from abuse order on the above date and time.

She was later released with conditions and issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on March 8, 2022, at 1230 hours to answer to the above charge.

*Please note that court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.