WESTMINSTER / VAPO
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1001406
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victoria Neufang
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#:(802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: March 6, 2022, at approximately 2324 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 100 in Whitingham, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Sheila Arel
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police arrested 60-year-old Sheila Arel (DOB 8/25/62) after she violated her temporary relief from abuse order on the above date and time.
She was later released with conditions and issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on March 8, 2022, at 1230 hours to answer to the above charge.
*Please note that court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.