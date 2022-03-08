Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,020 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,726 in the last 365 days.

WESTMINSTER / VAPO

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 22B1001406

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victoria Neufang                          

STATION: Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#:(802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: March 6, 2022, at approximately 2324 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 100 in Whitingham, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED: Sheila Arel                                           

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Vermont State Police arrested 60-year-old Sheila Arel (DOB 8/25/62) after she violated her temporary relief from abuse order on the above date and time.

 

She was later released with conditions and issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on March 8, 2022, at 1230 hours to answer to the above charge.

 

*Please note that court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

You just read:

WESTMINSTER / VAPO

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.