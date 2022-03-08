A public hearing to consider the possible parole of Carlo Vartinelli, #226798

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. to consider the possible parole of Carlo Vartinelli, #226798. The hearing will be conducted via video through Microsoft Teams and can be accessed by clicking HERE.

Those planning to access the hearing must call 517-335-1736 no later than March 18, 2022 to confirm attendance.

Carlo Vartinelli is serving a Life sentence for the crime of Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree. Carlo Vartinelli was sentenced on September 18, 1992 out of Houghton County.

Sandra Wilson, Member of the Michigan Parole Board, will conduct the hearing under the provisions of the Lifer Law, MCLA 791.234.

When logging into the hearing, your video must be turned off and audio muted to eliminate distraction during the hearing.

Please be advised that recordings, photography or screenshots of the proceeding are prohibited.