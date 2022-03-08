FEXLE Services is Now Recognized as Salesforce Gold Partner
The Cloud-Consulting Company Has Announced That It Has Received Gold Consulting Partner Status from Salesforce.PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES , March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FEXLE Services, a trusted technology & cloud computing solution provider, has announced today that they have ascended to the Salesforce Gold/Crest Partnership from the Salesforce Silver Partnership.
Founded in 2013, FEXLE became Bronze Salesforce partner in June 2019, and then in the same year, December 2019, it attained Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner status.
With continuous deliverance of commitment and promising solutions to its clients, the Salesforce consulting company has secured Gold Partnership status under the partnership program of Salesforce.
Salesforce is the world’s no.1 CRM platform provider, and before offering the gold certification, it thoroughly checks multiple criteria such as customer satisfaction score, certified consultants, and sales performances, to name a few.
With 180+ Salesforce certifications, 700+ successful project deliveries, and a Customer Satisfaction Score of 5 out of possible 5.0, FEXLE has demonstrated some exceptional level of client engagement, employee expertise, and customer success.
All these are the prerequisite stringent milestones that FEXLE has flaunted & surpassed the threshold score for crest/gold partnership, and it got listed among the elite Salesforce consulting companies.
Acknowledging & celebrating the achievement, Mr. Bhawani Shankar Sharma, Director, FEXLE Services said, “This is a big achievement for all of us and it reflects the highest level of commitment that our team has for the global Salesforce ecosystem. Being a Gold Partner is a significant milestone of our journey and it is a testament to our forward-thinking approach. We will keep building centers of excellence and keep driving success for customers through Salesforce-based, state of art solutions.”
On this newly elevated status, Mr. Prakash Choudhary, Strategic director at FEXLE Services said, “We would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to our entire team, our customers, our partners, and everyone who have contributed to our success. FEXLE will continue expanding our Salesforce Practices and keep bolstering our Salesforce business.”
