Pangilinan: 17-year-old senior high students in Bulacan urge townmates to vote...

17-year-old senior high students in Bulacan urge townmates to vote wisely

MALOLOS, BULACAN, MARCH 5, 2022 - While still unregistered, a group of senior high school students trooped to the City Hall of this city to throw their support for the tandem of presidential aspirant Leni Robredo and vice-presidential aspirant Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan.

Anne Martha Ramirez, Richelle Ellustrismo, and Mikka Cruz admitted that they are not yet registered because they are still one year shy from the voting age of 18, but this won't stop them from showing their support to the Robredo-Pangilinan campaign.

"Nandito po ako para suportahan si Vice President Leni Robredo at Senator Kiko Pangilinan kahit hindi pa po ako botante...Ang mga youth, may karapatan na magkaroon ng boses at ng pakialam sa nangyayari sa ating bansa kaya po ako nandito para ipakita ito," said Ramirez, who is an ABM (Accountancy, Business, and Management) student at the Marcelo H. Del Pilar National High School.

Ramirez's only wish is for her fellow Bulaqueños to use their once-in-a-blue moon power to properly change the course of the country's political direction.

"Sana suportahan nila sina VP Leni at Senator Kiko para sa magandang future ko ang ng ibang mga kabataan at Pilipino. Sana manalo po talaga itong tandem nila kasi future na namin ang nakasalalay dito. Sila lang kasi ay may klarong solusyon sa mga problemang kinakaharap natin," she said.

In particular, Ramirez lauded Pangilinan for his devotion to champion the agriculture sector, as well as the rights farmers and fisherfolks to just treatment.

"Si Senator Kiko iyong advocacy niya tungkol sa agriculture lalo na sa mga mangingisda at magsasaka ay maganda talaga. Para sa akin, makakatulong po siya upang maiangat ang buhay ng ating mga magsasaka at mangingisda pati na iyong mga nasa laylayan para mabigyan sila ng disenteng sahod," she said.

Despite its proximity to Metro Manila, Bulacan remains to be a top producer of agricultural products such as palay, corn, coconut, mango, and banana.

On Day 26 of the campaign period, the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem visited Bulacan to court the voters of the province, a known bailiwick of Robredo's closest rival.