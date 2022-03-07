Results of survey on manpower needs and wages for 4th quarter of 2021 - Gaming sector

MACAU, March 7 - The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) released survey results of Manpower Needs and Wages of the Gaming Sector for the fourth quarter of 2021. Survey coverage excludes junket promoters and junket associates.

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, there were 54,839 full-time employees in the Gaming Sector, a decrease of 1,774 year-on-year; among them, dealers totalled 24,406, down by 758. In addition, number of service & sales workers went down by 410 to 4,899.

In December 2021, average earnings (excluding bonuses) of the full-time employees in the Gaming Sector were MOP23,700, up slightly by 1.1% year-on-year. Average earnings of dealers rose by 1.1% to MOP20,020.

At the end of the fourth quarter, there were only 58 vacancies in the Gaming Sector, up by 32 year-on-year.

In terms of recruitment prerequisites, 41.4% of the vacancies required work experience and 27.6% required tertiary education; meanwhile, requirement for knowledge of Mandarin and English stood at 98.3% and 81.0% respectively.

In the fourth quarter, number of new recruits and employees leaving employment totalled 128 and 521 respectively. The employee recruitment rate (0.2%) and the employee turnover rate (0.9%) both dropped by 0.1 percentage point year-on-year, while the job vacancy rate was only 0.1%. These indicators reflected that the demand for manpower in the Gaming Sector remained relatively low.

As regards vocational training, the Gaming Sector had 309,803 participants attending training courses provided by the enterprise (including courses organised by the enterprise or in conjunction with other institutions, and those sponsored by the enterprise), representing a year-on-year increase of 57.3%. The majority of the participants attended Services courses (28.3%), followed by Business & Administration courses (27.4%). Most of the courses were organised by the gaming enterprises, with the number of participants accounting for 98.0% of the total.