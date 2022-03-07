Submit Release
News Search

There were 906 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,523 in the last 365 days.

Pangilinan: Let a woman president be our next president

PHILIPPINES, March 7 - Press Release March 7, 2022

Pangilinan: Let a woman president be our next president

VICE-PRESIDENTIAL aspirant Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Monday rallied Filipino women's organizations to ensure that a woman president becomes the next Philippine president.

Speaking on the eve of the March 8 annual commemoration of the International Women's Day, Pangilinan said "sa susunod na anim na taon ng kasaysayan ng ating bansa, hayaan nyo pong pamumuan tayo ng isang babae, si Leni Robredo bilang ating susunod na pangulo, at syempre, ang inyong lingkod, Kiko Pangilinan, bilang bise presidente, na sana ay ituring nyong isang honorary woman."

Pangilinan said their tandem's political platform is not only a list of empty promises, which raise false hopes. They will work ward to implement their platform, he said.

"Hindi lang po kami mangangako at magpapaasa, kundi kikilos kasama ng sambayanang Pilipino at magtatrabaho nang matapat, mahusay at may resulta," Pangilinan said.

After signing the nationwide Women's Covenant of 2022, Pangilinan said, "Kung baga sa kasal, it is a sacred vow meant to be fulfilled for life."

"Itong covenant ay isang kasunduan na sinang-ayunan kong pagsusumikapan at tutuparin sa harap ninyong lahat at sa iba pang kababaihang Pilipino," he said.

Acknowledging the achievements of Filipino women in advancing equal rights for all, Pangilinan said "in our midst are women trailblazers and glass ceiling smashers who have proven us that indeed, sky's the limit to what they can achieve."

"But herstory did not simply fall into their lap. They seized the moral arc and bent it with their bare hands in the direction of justice. They overcame the obstacles, organized, mobilized and fought for the dignity they deserved," he said.

"Herstory is not yet finished, it is still being written today by our modern-day heroes and countless ordinary people who continue to beat the odds to give us better lives and bring us closer to our ideals," he said.

The event was attended by Vice President Leni Robredo, senatorial candidates of the Team Robredo-Pangilinan, Momshies for Leni, LGBTQIA+ for Leni, Al Mujadilah Women's Association (Moro Women), Alliance of Filipino Workers and Medical Center Manila Employees' Association-AFW, Widows of Extra-Judicial Killings Victims, Alliance of Health Workers, World March of Women, Women2022, and EveryWoman, among others.

###

VIDEO MESSAGE: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1KZQK8nFQI-qSqTL8O7GAqcqpOtbOaEc7/view?usp=sharing

You just read:

Pangilinan: Let a woman president be our next president

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.