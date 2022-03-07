Pangilinan: Let a woman president be our next president

VICE-PRESIDENTIAL aspirant Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Monday rallied Filipino women's organizations to ensure that a woman president becomes the next Philippine president.

Speaking on the eve of the March 8 annual commemoration of the International Women's Day, Pangilinan said "sa susunod na anim na taon ng kasaysayan ng ating bansa, hayaan nyo pong pamumuan tayo ng isang babae, si Leni Robredo bilang ating susunod na pangulo, at syempre, ang inyong lingkod, Kiko Pangilinan, bilang bise presidente, na sana ay ituring nyong isang honorary woman."

Pangilinan said their tandem's political platform is not only a list of empty promises, which raise false hopes. They will work ward to implement their platform, he said.

"Hindi lang po kami mangangako at magpapaasa, kundi kikilos kasama ng sambayanang Pilipino at magtatrabaho nang matapat, mahusay at may resulta," Pangilinan said.

After signing the nationwide Women's Covenant of 2022, Pangilinan said, "Kung baga sa kasal, it is a sacred vow meant to be fulfilled for life."

"Itong covenant ay isang kasunduan na sinang-ayunan kong pagsusumikapan at tutuparin sa harap ninyong lahat at sa iba pang kababaihang Pilipino," he said.

Acknowledging the achievements of Filipino women in advancing equal rights for all, Pangilinan said "in our midst are women trailblazers and glass ceiling smashers who have proven us that indeed, sky's the limit to what they can achieve."

"But herstory did not simply fall into their lap. They seized the moral arc and bent it with their bare hands in the direction of justice. They overcame the obstacles, organized, mobilized and fought for the dignity they deserved," he said.

"Herstory is not yet finished, it is still being written today by our modern-day heroes and countless ordinary people who continue to beat the odds to give us better lives and bring us closer to our ideals," he said.

The event was attended by Vice President Leni Robredo, senatorial candidates of the Team Robredo-Pangilinan, Momshies for Leni, LGBTQIA+ for Leni, Al Mujadilah Women's Association (Moro Women), Alliance of Filipino Workers and Medical Center Manila Employees' Association-AFW, Widows of Extra-Judicial Killings Victims, Alliance of Health Workers, World March of Women, Women2022, and EveryWoman, among others.

###

VIDEO MESSAGE: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1KZQK8nFQI-qSqTL8O7GAqcqpOtbOaEc7/view?usp=sharing