Submit Release
News Search

There were 907 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,508 in the last 365 days.

MGTO launches Macanese-cuisine video series to foster preservation of gastronomic culture

MACAU, March 8 - 【DST】The first video of the Macanese cuisine series is launched today (8 March)

Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is launching a series of videos on the Macao gastronomy website from March to June to manifest the cultural heritage and culinary artistry of Macanese cuisine, with the aim to reinforce Macao’s dedication to preserving gastronomic culture as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, in line with the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Preservation of Macanese gastronomy

In collaboration with the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) and the International Institute of Macau (IIM), MGTO produced the video series featuring stewed pork with tamarind and shrimp paste as well as fig and winter melon jam, among a selection of culinary delights from the Macanese Cuisine Database. Executive Chef of IFTM, Chon Kin Kei, and Chef of IFTM, Milene Lau do Rosario, were invited to conduct culinary presentations, while Vice-President of IFTM, Diamantina Rosário Coimbra, was invited to introduce the story and history behind the dishes. Coimbra also presented IFTM’s designation as a protection unit of Macanese gastronomy, a representative item of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of China, as well as the tasks involved to preserve and promote Macanese cuisine.

Release of the first video today

The Macanese-cuisine series consists of four videos, each of which will be released successively on the Macao gastronomy website – Video Gallery (https://www.gastronomy.gov.mo/#video-gallery) on the eighth day of each month from March to June 2022. The first video was released today (8 March). The videos are conducted in Cantonese with Chinese subtitles and sign language interpretation to reach a wider audience and in line with the SAR Government’s scheme to optimize Macao’s urban environment toward greater accessibility.

Macao is dedicated to carrying on the profound cultural heritage of Macanese gastronomy. Following the inscription of Macanese gastronomy on the List of Macao’s Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2012, MGTO partnered with IFTM, Cultural Affairs Bureau and IIM to launch the webpage of Macanese Cuisine Database (https://www.gastronomy.gov.mo/#macanese-cuisine-database) in November 2020, in tandem with the launch of thethemed corner at IFTM’s library to curate a valuable collection of recipes, manuscripts, books and publications about Macanese cuisine, for preservation of this culinary heritage over the past four centuries and more. In 2021, Macanese gastronomy was added to the National List of Representative Items of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of China.

You just read:

MGTO launches Macanese-cuisine video series to foster preservation of gastronomic culture

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.