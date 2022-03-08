Submit Release
News Search

There were 897 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,546 in the last 365 days.

ANDE Introduces Next Generation Hydrocarbon Testing Solution

The ANDE logo has a purple X on the left resembling a DNA double helix with the word ANDE written out to the right in black.

ANDE Logo

A man is holding the F7-Chip and loading it into an ANDE 6C instrument, which is a black box about the size of a microwave kitchen appliance.

An F7-Chip is being loaded into an ANDE 6C instrument.

Field-based Rapid DNA Identification revolutionizes the analysis of hydrocarbons to protect equipment, refineries, pipelines, and the environment from MIC.

LONGMONT, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANDE Corporation, the global leader in Rapid DNA, announced the immediate availability of the F7-Chip: the next generation hydrocarbon testing solution. The F7-Chip, developed with support from EnerG-ID Solutions, employs a field-based Rapid DNA Identification method that revolutionizes the analysis of hydrocarbons to detect microbes that cause damage to oil and gas infrastructure. Early detection of damaging microbes reduces the treatment, remediation, and environmental costs. Rapid DNA-based characterization results are available in under two hours. This new tool can be deployed by energy, aerospace, transportation, maritime, military, construction, and other sectors.

The F7-Chip is based on the same proven ANDE technology used for human identification by the US FBI, US Department of Defense, and law enforcement agencies throughout the world to apprehend criminals, in military counter-terrorism operations and disaster victim identification.

To address the limitations of current methods for characterization of microbial contamination of hydrocarbon products, ANDE Corporation has developed an automated system that performs fully integrated DNA purification of targeted microbes hosted with hydrocarbons, multiplexed PCR amplification, electrophoretic analysis to determine amplicon sizes, and data analysis to provide detailed characterization of the types and quantities of microbes present. The system is based on the ANDE instrument, the single-use consumable F7-Chip, and associated software. Derived from ANDE’s pioneering Rapid DNA System for human forensic identification, the instrument, F7-Chip, and software detect type and quantity of microbial contamination with 1) bacteria; 2) archaea; 3) filamentous fungi; 4) yeast; 5) a wide range of specific sulfate-reducing microbes (including sulfate-reducing bacteria and sulfate-reducing archaea); and 6) methanogenic archaea.

The F7-Chip detects seven major categories and dozens of subcategories of microbes in a single run. This represents a substantial scientific and operational advancement. Each swab, which requires less than one milliliter of sample, is analyzed for the entire range of detectable microbes. Four unique samples can be analyzed simultaneously. Specific microbe identification enables targeted inhibitor treatments.

The ruggedized technology has been used in austere, field-forward environments including the military battlefield. The system is operated at room temperature and does not require special refrigeration. A technical user and laboratory are not required. This testing solution offers complete testing control to the user in the field. The results are optimized to be easily actionable by field personnel and does not require advanced scientific interpretation.

The ANDE F7-Chip features full integration with the EnerG-ID Solutions (EIDS) Data Analytics System. The Data Analytics System supports GIS-based field asset monitoring of microbial data. The EIDS system can automatically collect field testing data in real-time, allowing for reliable reporting, management, and overview.

About ANDE
ANDE is the global leader in Rapid DNA. With a mission to use Rapid DNA to create a safer world, ANDE's pioneering work is having major impacts in the U.S. and internationally. This proven technology and advanced scientific foundation are now changing the game for hydrocarbon testing. ANDE® and ANDE RAPID DNA™ are registered trademarks of ANDE Corporation.

For more information contact ANDE at: 720-807-1702, F7@ande.com, www.ANDE.com/F7

If you need a different specialized Rapid DNA test, you can reach the ANDE development team at +1 781-916-8301

About EIDS
EnerG-ID Solutions (EIDS) is the new global technology leader in testing for corrosion inducing microbes in oil and gas assets while also capturing and providing big data predictive analytics and deeper insights into the health of oil and gas infrastructure. EnerG-ID Solutions is the worldwide, exclusive licensee of the F7-Chip.

For more information contact EIDS at: 303-694-2667, www.eidscorp.com

ANDE Corporation
+1 720-807-1702
F7@ande.com
Steve Lowe
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

ANDE Introduces Next Generation Hydrocarbon Testing Solution

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Military Industry, Science, Technology, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.