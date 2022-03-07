Bridging Innovation Press Release:

Dates of event: April 4 – 8, 2022
In the last year, with the establishment of the West Virginia BusinessLink and expansion of the support mechanisms available to business owners, we are seeing more business starts than ever before in our state’s history.
I think Bridging Innovation is going to provide a great opportunity to get entrepreneurs, small business owners and start-up businesses in front of resource partners and finance operations that can help move them forward.
The combination of these 11 events in one week presents the best opportunity that businesses have ever had to connect with others and grow!
Nathan Ohle, President and CEO International Economic Development Council (IEDC)
Nathan Ohle is an internationally recognized expert in economic development and a leader of public, private and nonprofit organizations. He currently serves as the President & CEO of the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), a non-profit, non-partisan membership organization serving economic developers, with more than 5,000 members globally. In 2017, he was selected as one of 40 Under 40 Rising Stars in economic development internationally.
Before joining IEDC, Nathan was the Chief Executive Officer of the Rural Community Assistance Partnership (RCAP), a national network of non-profit partners working to build capacity in rural and tribal communities across the country by expanding work in economic development, access to safe drinking water and sanitary wastewater, and disaster recovery.
Nathan’s economic development experience and non-profit leadership span decades at the local, state, and federal levels. He holds two degrees from Michigan State University.
Nathan has served on several non-profit boards and is an active volunteer in the community. He resides in Falls Church, Virginia, with his wife and two children.