Retired Military Chaplain Enlists the Tucson Festival of Books
“...our nation's military heroes and veterans need to be appreciated, a strong military is justified in an evil world...””TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chaplain (Colonel) (Ret ) J Jenkins’ These Honored Dead: Reflections on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 is a literary commemoration of the fallen heroes of the titular
— Chaplain (Colonel) (Ret ) J Jenkins
September 11 attacks. The Chaplain’s work will be part of Bookmarc Alliance’s featured books for the Tucson Festival of Books slated for March 12-13 at the University of Arizona campus.
From officiating the first two Memorial Services as a chaplain conducted in the Pentagon after 9/11, up to his service in Iraq on the staff of General Martin Dempsey, Chaplain Jenkins officiated at over one hundred services for fallen paratroopers. The book is a call to America to never forget the over a million fellow Americans who died for their country; and to encourage today's overworked "all-volunteer" military.
Chaplain (Colonel) (Ret.) Joel Jenkins and his wife, Donna, reside in Charlottesville, VA. Joel retired from Fort Bragg, NC in 2011, with 27 years of service. His service included active duty, along with National Guard and Army Reserves service. He also pastored churches in NC and Virginia. Highlights of his military career include officiating at the first Memorial Services in the Pentagon following 9/11.
Interested readers may purchase their copies at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.
About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising
Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.
Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.
Bookmarc Alliance
Bookmarc Alliance
5107360001 ext.
ask@bookmarcalliance.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook