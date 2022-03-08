Submit Release
News Search

There were 891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,576 in the last 365 days.

Retired Military Chaplain Enlists the Tucson Festival of Books

“...our nation's military heroes and veterans need to be appreciated, a strong military is justified in an evil world...””
— Chaplain (Colonel) (Ret ) J Jenkins
TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chaplain (Colonel) (Ret ) J Jenkins’ These Honored Dead: Reflections on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 is a literary commemoration of the fallen heroes of the titular
September 11 attacks. The Chaplain’s work will be part of Bookmarc Alliance’s featured books for the Tucson Festival of Books slated for March 12-13 at the University of Arizona campus.

From officiating the first two Memorial Services as a chaplain conducted in the Pentagon after 9/11, up to his service in Iraq on the staff of General Martin Dempsey, Chaplain Jenkins officiated at over one hundred services for fallen paratroopers. The book is a call to America to never forget the over a million fellow Americans who died for their country; and to encourage today's overworked "all-volunteer" military.

Chaplain (Colonel) (Ret.) Joel Jenkins and his wife, Donna, reside in Charlottesville, VA. Joel retired from Fort Bragg, NC in 2011, with 27 years of service. His service included active duty, along with National Guard and Army Reserves service. He also pastored churches in NC and Virginia. Highlights of his military career include officiating at the first Memorial Services in the Pentagon following 9/11.

Interested readers may purchase their copies at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.

About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising

Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.

Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.

Bookmarc Alliance
Bookmarc Alliance
5107360001 ext.
ask@bookmarcalliance.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Retired Military Chaplain Enlists the Tucson Festival of Books

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Military Industry, Retail, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.