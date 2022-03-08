Fred Meyer in Anacortes named state's luckiest retailer by Washington's Lottery

Each year, Washington’s Lottery announces its “Luckiest Retailers,” stores that sold the most tickets worth $1,000 or more

Olympia, WA (March 7, 2022) – Looking for the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow this St. Patrick’s Day? You might want to try searching for it at your local Lottery retailer, as Washington’s Lottery today announced its Luckiest Retailers of 2021 that sold the most prizes valued at $1,000 or more last year.

Topping the list was Rosario Market at 3101 Commercial Ave in Anacortes, officially the Luckiest Retailer in the state, with 17 wins, which also made it the Luckiest Retailer in the North Puget Sound region. The South Puget Sound notched a record of its own as the Luckiest Region in the state with a total of 123 wins of $1,000 or more last year.

The top 10 Luckiest Retailers in North Puget Sound are:

17 Wins: Rosario Market at 3101 Commercial Ave in Anacortes

13 Wins: Safeway at 4128 Rucker Ave in Everett

13 Wins: Safeway at 19651 State Route 2 in Monroe

10 Wins: Safeway at 3532 172nd St NE in Arlington

Tied for 7th place in 2020 with 6 wins

10 Wins: Safeway at 16304 Bothell Everett Hwy in Mill Creek

9 Wins: Safeway at 7601 Evergreen Way, Ste A in Everett

Tied for 1st place in 2020 with 8 wins

9 Wins: Fred Meyer at 12906 Bothell Everett Hwy in Everett

Tied for 1st place in 2020 with 8 wins

9 Wins: Fred Meyer at 1225 W Bakerview Rd in Bellingham

9 Wins: Fred Meyer at 18805 State Route 2 in Monroe

8 Wins: Fred Meyer at 2902 164th St SW in Lynnwood

Tied for 7th place in 2020 with 6 wins

The top 10 Luckiest Retailers in South Puget Sound are:

14 Wins: Fred Meyer at 20904 State Route 410 E in Bonney Lake

13 Wins: Fred Meyer at 14300 1st Ave S in Burien

13 Wins: Fred Meyer at 801 Auburn Way N in Auburn

13 Wins: Fred Meyer at 18325 Aurora Ave N in Shoreline

13 Wins: Safeway at 9620 28th Ave SW in Seattle

Took 5th place in 2020 with 12 wins

13 Wins: Hilltop Red Apple Market at 2701 Beacon Ave S in Seattle

Was the State’s Luckiest Retailer in 2020 with 17 Wins

12 Wins: Safeway at 11501 Canyon Rd E in Puyallup

Tied for 8th place in 2020 with 10 wins

11 Wins: Fred Meyer at 33702 21st Ave SW in Federal Way

11 Wins: QFC at 4800 NE 4th St in Renton

10 Wins: Safeway at 10105 224th St E in Graham

Washington’s Lottery recognizes its Luckiest Retailers by dividing the state into seven regions: North Puget Sound, South Puget Sound, Olympic Peninsula, Eastern Washington, Southwest Washington, Tri-Cities and Central Washington. The full list of Luckiest Retailers can be obtained here.

Since 1982, Washington's Lottery has generated more than $4.5 billion to support several important state programs, including providing much-needed funds for the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA). In FY21, WOPA received $185.7 million from the Lottery, enough to pay college tuition for more than 18,000 Washington residents. It also provided approximately 25% of the annual budget for the state's Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program, which provides critical services to more than 15,000 children at 440 locations across Washington.

About Washington’s Lottery: The state’s Lottery offers consumers several types of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, Pick 3, Daily Keno and Scratch. For more information, visit www.walottery.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @walottery.

Keep it fun. Know your limit. Washington’s Lottery is an advocate for responsible gaming and collaborates with the Evergreen Council for Problem Gambling to provide resources for those in need. More information is available at www.walottery.com/Responsibility.

