Washington's Lottery announces luckiest retailers in Tri-Cities Region

Yoke’s Fresh Market in Pasco Tops List with 12 Wins

Olympia, WA (March 7, 2022) – Looking for the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow this St. Patrick’s Day? You might want to try searching for it at your local Lottery retailer, as Washington’s Lottery today announced its Luckiest Retailers of 2021 in the Tri-Cities region that sold the most prizes valued at $1,000 or more last year.

The Yoke’s Fresh Market at 4905 N Road 68 in Pasco is the Luckiest Retailer in Washington State’s Tri-Cities Region, with 12 wins.

The top 10 Luckiest Retailers in the Tri-Cities Region are:

12 Wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 4905 N Road 68 in Pasco

Repeating its #1 finish in 2020, when it notched 7 wins

6 Wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 1401 Bombing Range Rd in West Richland

Tied for 2nd place in 2020 with 5 wins

4 Wins: Fred Meyer at 2811 W 10th Ave in Kennewick

Tied for 4th place in 2020 with 4 wins

4 Wins: One Stop Mart at 1903 Jadwin Ave in Richland

Tied for 4th place in 2020 with 4 wins

4 Wins: Maverik at 3520 Keene Rd in Richland

4 Wins: Circle K at 4823 Broadmoor Blvd in Pasco

Tied for 8th place in 2020 with 3 wins

4 Wins: Maverik at 4306 W Clearwater Ave in Kennewick

3 Wins: Sunrise Food Mart at 620 N 28th Ave in Pasco

3 Wins: Ron’s Food Mart at 1821 S Washington St in Kennewick

3 Wins: Circle K at 4805 N Road 68 in Pasco

Washington’s Lottery recognizes its Luckiest Retailers by dividing the state into seven regions: North Puget Sound, South Puget Sound, Olympic Peninsula, Eastern Washington, Southwest Washington, Tri-Cities and Central Washington. The full list of Luckiest Retailers can be obtained here.

Making a Difference in Washington State: Since 1982, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $4.5 billion to support several important state programs, including providing much-needed funds for the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA). In FY21, WOPA received $185.7 million from the Lottery, enough to pay college tuition for more than 18,000 Washington residents. It also provided approximately 25% of the annual budget for the state’s Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program, which provides critical services to more than 15,000 children at 440 locations across Washington.

About Washington’s Lottery: The state’s Lottery offers consumers several types of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, Pick 3, Daily Keno and Scratch. For more information, visit www.walottery.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @walottery.

Keep it fun. Know your limit. Washington’s Lottery is an advocate for responsible gaming and collaborates with the Evergreen Council for Problem Gambling to provide resources for those in need. More information is available at www.walottery.com/Responsibility.

