Washington's Lottery announces luckiest retailers in Southwest Region

Four Fred Meyer locations in Vancouver on This Year’s List with total of 29 Wins

Olympia, WA (March 7, 2022) – Looking for the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow this St. Patrick’s Day? You might want to try searching for it at your local Lottery retailer, as Washington’s Lottery today announced its Luckiest Retailers of 2021 in the Southwest region that sold the most prizes valued at $1,000 or more last year.

Two Fred Meyer stores in Vancouver, one at 7411 NE 117th Ave and another at 800 NE Tenney Rd, tied for the top spot as the Luckiest Retailers in Washington State’s Southwest Region, with 8 wins each. Four of the Luckiest Retailers in the region are four separate Fred Meyer locations in Vancouver, with a total of 29 wins.

The top 10 Luckiest Retailers in the Southwest Region are:

8 Wins: Fred Meyer at 7411 NE 117th Ave in Vancouver

Tied for 8th place in 2020 with 4 wins

8 Wins: Fred Meyer at 800 NE Tenney Rd in Vancouver

7 Wins: Fred Meyer at 16600 SE McGillivray Blvd in Vancouver

Tied for 3rd place in 2020 with 6 wins

7 Wins: Fred Meyer at 3184 Ocean Beach Hwy in Longview

7 Wins: Beverage Tobacco Zone at 11320 NE 49th St, Ste 201 in Vancouver

7 Wins: Village Vendor at 14415 SE Mill Plain Blvd in Vancouver

6 Wins: Fred Meyer at 7700 NE Highway 99 in Vancouver

6 Wins: Safeway at 411 Three Rivers Dr in Kelso

5 Wins: Plaid Pantry at 514 Washington St in Vancouver

Tied for 5th place in 2020 with 5 wins

5 Wins: Toads Express & Deli Mart at 1155 Hoffman St in Woodland

Washington’s Lottery recognizes its Luckiest Retailers by dividing the state into seven regions: North Puget Sound, South Puget Sound, Olympic Peninsula, Eastern Washington, Southwest Washington, Tri-Cities and Central Washington. The full list of Luckiest Retailers can be obtained here.

Making a Difference in Washington State: Since 1982, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $4.5 billion to support several important state programs, including providing much-needed funds for the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA). In FY21, WOPA received $185.7 million from the Lottery, enough to pay college tuition for more than 18,000 Washington residents. It also provided approximately 25% of the annual budget for the state’s Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program, which provides critical services to more than 15,000 children at 440 locations across Washington.

About Washington’s Lottery: The state’s Lottery offers consumers several types of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, Pick 3, Daily Keno and Scratch. For more information, visit www.walottery.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @walottery.

Keep it fun. Know your limit. Washington’s Lottery is an advocate for responsible gaming and collaborates with the Evergreen Council for Problem Gambling to provide resources for those in need. More information is available at www.walottery.com/Responsibility.

