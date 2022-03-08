Washington's Lottery announces luckiest retailers in Olympic Peninsula Region

Safeway in Aberdeen Tops This Year’s List with 10 Wins

Olympia, WA (March 7, 2022) – Looking for the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow this St. Patrick’s Day? You might want to try searching for it at your local Lottery retailer, as Washington’s Lottery today announced its Luckiest Retailers of 2021 in the Olympic Peninsula region that sold the most prizes valued at $1,000 or more last year.

The Safeway at 221 W Heron St in Aberdeen is the Luckiest Retailer in Washington State’s Olympic Peninsula Region, with 10 wins.

The top 10 Luckiest Retailers in the Olympic Peninsula Region are:

10 Wins: Safeway at 221 W Heron St in Aberdeen

Tied for 1st place in 2020 with 7 wins

9 Wins: Fred Meyer at 1900 SE Sedgwick Rd in Port Orchard

Tied for 1st place in 2020 with 7 wins

9 Wins: Safeway at 3215 Harrison Ave NW in Olympia

Tied for 8th place in 2020 with 5 wins

9 Wins: Albertson’s at 370 SW Sedgwick Rd in Port Orchard

Tied for 1st place in 2020 with 7 wins

7 Wins: Safeway at 3355 Bethel Rd SE in Port Orchard

6 Wins: Penny Saver Mart at 2140 E Sims Way in Port Townsend

5 Wins: Mickey’s Deli at 110 W Alder St in Shelton

5 Wins: Jim’s Eastside Service Chevron at 4351 Wheaton Way in Bremerton

5 Wins: Sequim Chevron at 23 Hooker Rd in Sequim

5 Wins: Safeway at 253 High School Rd NE in Bainbridge Island

Washington’s Lottery recognizes its Luckiest Retailers by dividing the state into seven regions: North Puget Sound, South Puget Sound, Olympic Peninsula, Eastern Washington, Southwest Washington, Tri-Cities and Central Washington. The full list of Luckiest Retailers can be obtained here.

Making a Difference in Washington State: Since 1982, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $4.5 billion to support several important state programs, including providing much-needed funds for the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA). In FY21, WOPA received $185.7 million from the Lottery, enough to pay college tuition for more than 18,000 Washington residents. It also provided approximately 25% of the annual budget for the state’s Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program, which provides critical services to more than 15,000 children at 440 locations across Washington.

About Washington’s Lottery: The state’s Lottery offers consumers several types of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, Pick 3, Daily Keno and Scratch. For more information, visit www.walottery.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @walottery.

Keep it fun. Know your limit. Washington’s Lottery is an advocate for responsible gaming and collaborates with the Evergreen Council for Problem Gambling to provide resources for those in need. More information is available at www.walottery.com/Responsibility.

Press Contacts Dan Miller (Curator on behalf of Washington’s Lottery) E-mail: dan.miller@curatorpr.com

Xiamara Garza (Curator on behalf of Washington’s Lottery) E-mail: xiamara.garza@curatorpr.com