Washington's Lottery announces luckiest retailers in Eastern Washington

Yoke’s Fresh Market in Spokane Tops This Year’s List with 11 Wins

Olympia, WA (March 7, 2022) – Looking for the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow this St. Patrick’s Day? You might want to try searching for it at your local Lottery retailer, as Washington’s Lottery today announced its Luckiest Retailers of 2021 in Eastern Washington that sold the most prizes valued at $1,000 or more last year.

The Yoke’s Fresh Market at 3321 W Indian Trail Rd in Spokane is the Luckiest Retailer in Washington State’s Eastern Region, with 11 wins.

The top 10 Luckiest Retailers in the Eastern Region are:

11 Wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 3321 W Indian Trail Rd in Spokane

Tied for 5th place in 2020 with 5 wins

9 Wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 210 E North Foothills Dr in Spokane

7 Wins: Fred Meyer at 15609 E Sprague Ave in Spokane Valley

7 Wins: Albertson’s at 6520 E Nevada St in Spokane

7 Wins: Rosauers Supermarket at 9414 N Division St in Spokane

7 Wins: Safeway at 215 E Rose St in Walla Walla

7 Wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 12825 W Sunset Hwy in Airway Heights

7 Wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 4235 S Cheney Spokane Rd in Spokane

6 Wins: Safeway at 2507 W Wellesley Ave in Spokane

Tied for 5th place in 2020 with 5 wins

6 Wins: Fred Meyer at 12120 N Division St in Spokane

Tied for 1st place in 2020 with 6 wins

Washington’s Lottery recognizes its Luckiest Retailers by dividing the state into seven regions: North Puget Sound, South Puget Sound, Olympic Peninsula, Eastern Washington, Southwest Washington, Tri-Cities and Central Washington. The full list of Luckiest Retailers can be obtained here.

Making a Difference in Washington State: Since 1982, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $4.5 billion to support several important state programs, including providing much-needed funds for the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA). In FY21, WOPA received $185.7 million from the Lottery, enough to pay college tuition for more than 18,000 Washington residents. It also provided approximately 25% of the annual budget for the state’s Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program, which provides critical services to more than 15,000 children at 440 locations across Washington.

About Washington’s Lottery: The state’s Lottery offers consumers several types of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, Pick 3, Daily Keno and Scratch. For more information, visit www.walottery.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @walottery.

Keep it fun. Know your limit. Washington’s Lottery is an advocate for responsible gaming and collaborates with the Evergreen Council for Problem Gambling to provide resources for those in need. More information is available at www.walottery.com/Responsibility.

###

Press Contacts Dan Miller (Curator on behalf of Washington’s Lottery) E-mail: dan.miller@curatorpr.com

Xiamara Garza (Curator on behalf of Washington’s Lottery) E-mail: xiamara.garza@curatorpr.com