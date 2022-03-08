Washington's Lottery announces luckiest retailers in Central Washington

Safeway in Yakima Tops This Year’s List with 9 Wins

Olympia, WA (March 7, 2022) – Looking for the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow this St. Patrick’s Day? You might want to try searching for it at your local Lottery retailer, as Washington’s Lottery today announced its Luckiest Retailers of 2021 in Central Washington that sold the most prizes valued at $1,000 or more last year.

The Safeway at 905 E Mead Ave in Yakima is the Luckiest Retailer in Washington State’s Central Region, with 9 wins.

The top 10 Luckiest Retailers in the Central Region are:

9 Wins: Safeway at 905 E Mead Ave in Yakima

8 Wins: Safeway at 501 N Miller St in Wenatchee

5 Wins: Rosauers Supermarket at 410 S 72nd Ave in Yakima

Tied for 2nd place in 2020 with 6 wins

4 Wins: Wray’s Meadowbrook at 7200 W Nob Hill Blvd #1 in Yakima

Tied for 6th place in 2020 with 4 wins

4 Wins: WinCo Foods at 960 N Stratford Rd in Moses Lake

Tied for 6th place in 2020 with 4 wins

4 Wins: Brewer’s Mini-Mart at 3922 Fruitvale Blvd in Yakima

4 Wins: Cle Elum Short Stop at 201 W 1st St in Cle Elum

4 Wins: Safeway at 804 W 1st St in Cle Elum

4 Wins: College Mart at 1106 W Nob Hill Blvd in Yakima

4 Wins: Super 1 Foods at 200 E Mountain View Ave in Ellensburg

Washington’s Lottery recognizes its Luckiest Retailers by dividing the state into seven regions: North Puget Sound, South Puget Sound, Olympic Peninsula, Eastern Washington, Southwest Washington, Tri-Cities and Central Washington. The full list of Luckiest Retailers can be obtained here.

Making a Difference in Washington State: Since 1982, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $4.5 billion to support several important state programs, including providing much-needed funds for the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA). In FY21, WOPA received $185.7 million from the Lottery, enough to pay college tuition for more than 18,000 Washington residents. It also provided approximately 25% of the annual budget for the state’s Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program, which provides critical services to more than 15,000 children at 440 locations across Washington.

About Washington’s Lottery: The state’s Lottery offers consumers several types of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, Pick 3, Daily Keno and Scratch. For more information, visit www.walottery.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @walottery.

Keep it fun. Know your limit. Washington’s Lottery is an advocate for responsible gaming and collaborates with the Evergreen Council for Problem Gambling to provide resources for those in need. More information is available at www.walottery.com/Responsibility.

