Singleton-Zwicker Accessory Dwelling Unit Legislation Advances

Trenton – In an effort to create a more affordable housing stock, the Senate Community and Urban Affairs Committee today advanced legislation sponsored by Senators Troy Singleton and Andrew Zwicker that would establish the framework for municipal zoning ordinances regarding accessory dwelling units.

The bill, S-345, would create a framework for municipal zoning ordinances as it relates to the development of accessory dwelling units.

“Accessory dwelling units are gaining popularity due to demographic shifts and the high cost of housing. Many individuals rent their units out for additional income or move family members into one as an affordable housing solution,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “It is our hope that this legislation will assist owners, renters and municipalities in the construction and regulation of these units.”

“Accessory dwelling units have become increasingly popular in major cities across the country, as they serve as a smaller, more affordable housing option. Under President Barack Obama, the White House released a Housing Development Toolkit in 2016, which recommended ADUs as a way to address the increasing demand for intergenerational living arrangements,” said Senator Zwicker (D-Middlesex/Mercer/Somerset/Hunterdon). “In an increasingly more expensive housing market, these units have been and continue to be great housing solutions.”

The bill would also amend the “Fair Housing Act” to require a municipality’s master plan housing element to contain a consideration of lands and existing structures that are appropriate for the development of accessory dwelling units that can provide low- and moderate-income housing.

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 5-0.

