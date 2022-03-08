Supreme Court Offers CLE Credit for Poll Workers

For the fourth election running, Ohio attorneys can receive CLE for serving as poll workers for the upcoming primaries.

The Supreme Court of Ohio has issued an order allowing Ohio attorneys to receive continuing legal education (CLE) credit by serving as poll workers at primary election sites. The Court is now receiving public comment for a proposed rule amendment to allow attorneys to receive CLE for service as precinct election officials in all future elections.

According to Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Ohio became the first state to utilize attorneys as election officials in July 2020. The Supreme Court has issued similar orders in the three previous elections.

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor’s original call for attorneys to volunteer was for the November 2020 general election, when many older, long-time poll workers stayed home due to the COVID pandemic. In total, 1,110 lawyers participated in 2020.

“So many attorneys have answered the call to help with this civic duty throughout the pandemic,” Chief Justice O’Connor said. “I am confident more will step up to fill this crucial need for our democracy.”

Lawyers in Ohio are required to earn 24 hours of CLE every two years by attending live and online programs accredited by the Commission on Continuing Legal Education. To earn four credit hours, volunteer attorneys must complete training at their county board of elections, and they must work the entire voting day.

Attorneys can register as poll workers through the secretary of state’s website.

This program is a collaboration between the Court and the secretary of state, who won a national award for the program. Chief Justice O’Connor was featured on CBS News in August 2020 explaining the need.

Poll volunteers in Ohio begin work at 5:30 a.m. The polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m., when administrative closing procedures begin.

There are 44,148 licensed, activeattorneys in Ohio.

For those seeking more information about the attorney poll worker program, the CLE commission produced a section dedicated to frequently asked questions.