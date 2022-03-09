CO-WORK LATAM ANNOUNCES EXPANSION TO THE U.S.

​C​o-Work LatAm​'s​ first U.S. coworking space​ ​in Miami, in the vibrant Brickell neighborhood, featuring 8,000 square feet of space.

Latin America’s largest co-working space brings an amenity-filled, cultural experience to Miami, first, with aggressive growth plans to support U.S. workers

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Co-Work LatAm, a pioneer in the Latin American market on shared office spaces for entrepreneurs and corporate brands alike, looking for a flexible and innovative working environment, has announced its expansion to the U.S. Following the ethos ‘working for you so you work better’, Co-Work LatAm has multiple cities on its radar including Houston, TX and Atlanta, GA, and has chosen its first U.S. coworking space location to be in Miami, in the vibrant Brickell neighborhood, featuring 8,000 square feet of space.

The expansion will focus on South Florida first, with seven new office locations totaling nearly 55,000 sq ft in space, in 2022 alone. Co-Work LatAm will tap into emerging and established neighborhoods including Coral Gables, Midtown, Miami Beach, and Ft. Lauderdale. Offering a step above flexible, experience-based, amenity-filled spaces that are both welcoming and comfortable, at Co-Work LatAm, ‘estás en tu casa’, an effort for clients to ‘feel at home’. Co-Work LatAm facilitates business introductions, creates international connections where possible, and supports business growth by becoming part of the team, in addition to the traditional coworking space offerings, including:

-Open spaces for those on the go

-Private offices

-Lounge spaces for two for informal or relaxed meetings

-Small conference rooms for group presentations of up to 10

-Conference rooms for large gatherings and workshops of up to 30

“We’re thrilled to be entering into the next phase of Co-Work LatAm’s growth by expanding our footprint into the United States, starting in Miami, an extension of Latin America and our vibrant and rich culture,” said Horacio Justiniano, Partner, and Co-CEO, Co-Work LatAm. “Our company is bullish on helping U.S. workers work with more flexibility and ease so they can commit to their families, to their work, and to their overall happiness in a way that works better,” he continued.

U.S.-based expansion plans also extend to their innovative office-as-a-service offering. A pioneer in the next wave of what flexible working looks like, Co-Work LatAm prides itself in being a service-based company that goes beyond the traditional flex office. Co-Work LatAm can help clients manage identification, construction, development, and design of new office spaces, and help procure materials and manage administrative and operational elements. This service is invaluable and seamless for organizations in need of a branded space for themselves, but with limited time and knowledge to independently execute the development of a full space as well as brands entering a new market or growing within an existing one, that know what they need and want but are limited in company resources to allocate to that vision.

Presently, Co-Work LatAm is in five countries across the Americas, including Chile (18), Colombia (5), Mexico (1), United States (1), and Uruguay (2), with plans to expand to Bolivia later this year. All told, Co-Work LatAm is expected to more than double its footprint in 2022 to 50 offices across the Americas.

Commitment to the U.S. market is aggressive and clear with growth plans mapped through 2025. An additional 50 locations over the next three years are expected with a focus on Florida in Tampa and Orlando, Houston, TX, and Atlanta, GA throughout the U.S. This will signal a U.S. expansion totaling 60 locations and nearly 600,000 sq ft of coworking space, and 1.7M sq ft globally.

About Co-Work LatAm

Co-Work LatAm is a pioneer in shared office spaces for entrepreneurs and corporate brands alike, looking for a flexible and innovative working environment. The company prides itself in being a service-based company that goes beyond the traditional flex office, by facilitating the lives of workers with an at-home feel. Co-Work LatAm also helps clients manage identification, development, construction, and design of new office spaces, and helps procure materials and manage administrative and operational elements. Currently in five countries, including Chile, Colombia, Mexico, United States, and Uruguay the company plans to expand in each market as well as to Bolivia, more than doubling in 2022 to 50 offices across the Americas.

For more information, visit https://coworklatam.com/estadosunidos/