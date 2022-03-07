THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, MARCH 8, 2022

“One Minutes” (15 per side) Suspensions (2 bills) H.Con.Res. 70 – Condemning threats of violence against historically Black colleges and universities (“HBCUs”) and reaffirming support for HBCUs and their students, as amended (Rep. Adams – Education and Labor) H.Res. 881 – Condemning the heinous terrorist attack on Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, on January 15, 2022, as amended (Rep. Van Duyne – Oversight and Reform) Postponed Suspension (1 vote) H.R. 5681 – Shadow Wolves Enhancement Act (Rep. Katko – Homeland Security) Additional Legislative Items Are Possible