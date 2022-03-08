Washington DFI Participates in National Consumer Protection Week

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) joins state and national organizations in support of National Consumer Protection Week March 6-12, 2022. This annual campaign aims to help consumers understand their rights in an effort to help them avoid frauds and scams. DFI’s Consumer Protection Resources web page is a great place for Washington residents to get information on how to avoid becoming a victim of fraud.

DFI also is part of a state coalition of local, state and federal agencies and organizations – including the Better Business Bureau, Washington State Attorney General’s Office, Federal Trade Commission, Office of the Insurance Commissioner, Office of the Secretary of State of Washington, Washington State Labor & Industries, Internal Revenue Service and the Utilities and Transportation Commission – working together as part of Consumer Protection Washington. This coalition of consumer protection agencies and organizations is focused on keeping Washington residents safe by identifying and educating common issues including identity theft, fraud, online safety, credit and debt protection, charity scams and safety in the home and elsewhere. Members of the group provide presentations, online information and multi-session workshops on a variety of topics to groups throughout the state.

As a regulatory agency, DFI’s examination and enforcement teams fulfill the agency’s mission of “leading the way in consumer protection and financial services regulation” investigating cases of consumer and financial fraud and taking action against the offending organizations.

“DFI is committed to ensuring Washington’s consumers have access to safe and sound financial products — from savings accounts and investment opportunities to home mortgages,” DFI Director Charlie Clark said. “It’s important for consumers to ask questions and verify the answers they get, as well as confirm they are working with a licensed professional. DFI is here to help Washington State residents, and we’re only a click or call away.”

Keep up to date on companies and products to watch out for by signing up for DFI’s consumer alerts at Consumer Alerts. Find out if DFI has taken action against a company online at Enforcement Actions. DFI’s dedication to consumer protection is evidenced in the thousands of complaints reviewed, number of investigations opened and completed by DFI’s examination and enforcement teams, number of actions taken and the number of dollars exacted from companies on behalf of consumers. See details of DFI activities in our agency At A Glance fact sheets.