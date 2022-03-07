Bridging Innovation Press Release:

Dates of event: April 4 – 8, 2022

Bill’s Quote:

In the last year, with the establishment of the West Virginia BusinessLink and expansion of the support mechanisms available to business owners, we are seeing more business starts than ever before in our state’s history.

I think Bridging Innovation is going to provide a great opportunity to get entrepreneurs, small business owners and start-up businesses in front of resource partners and finance operations that can help move them forward.

The combination of these 11 events in one week presents the best opportunity that businesses have ever had to connect with others and grow!

Info about Bridging Innovation:

https://wvbusinesslink.com/bridging-innovation-week/