General Services Announces RFP to Lease Space for the Maryland Department of Budget and Management in Baltimore City￼

March 7, 2022

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) announced the department’s publication of the solicitation for the leasing of commercial office space for the Maryland Department of Budget and Management (DBM) in Baltimore City. The request for proposals (RFP) is seeking available commercial lease space in Baltimore City.

In April 2021, Governor Larry Hogan announced a plan to positively impact the central business district, which will move the State Center campus another step forward to redevelopment. The plan intentionally seeks to absorb approximately 1 million square feet of an expanding vacancy rate in the central business district of 3 million square feet.

“General Services is committed to positively affect Baltimore’s central business district and is encouraged by the great response from the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore and other real estate stakeholders for movement of state agencies into the area,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “As we move forward in the repositioning of our state buildings in Baltimore, it is my hope that this project will inspire others to participate in the revitalization and transformation of Baltimore’s central business district.”

More than 3,000 state employees who currently work in state office buildings located at the State Center and Saratoga Street campuses will relocate to more modern, efficient work spaces, allowing our workforce to have greater access to Baltimore’s amenities and businesses. The new leased office space will be influenced by DGS’ new space standards and the state’s new telework policies, and will signal a new model for providing service to the citizens of Maryland.

DBM was first established in 1916 when, by constitutional amendment, Maryland became the first state to adopt an executive budget system. In 1920 DBM became the Central Purchasing Bureau, then in 1939 was reorganized into the Department of Budget and Procurement. In 1969 The Department of Budget and Procurement was reorganized once again as the Department of Budget and Fiscal Planning. Finally, in 1996 the Department of Budget and Fiscal Planning reformed as the DBM we have today. DBM is responsible for budget development, supervision of budget execution, and revenue estimating. DBM ensures that the state’s current fiscal needs are met, strives for efficiency in state government, and, through evaluation and study of economic conditions, makes plans to meet future needs.

DGS is seeking approximately 26,445 net square feet of administrative office space on behalf of DBM’s 322 employees. This RFP is the sixth to be issued in accordance with Governor Hogan’s relocation initiative, and the fifth RFP to relocate employees from State Center. Additional RFPs for the Maryland Departments of Aging, Information Technology, and Labor are planned for release over the next month.

DBM’s RFP and all future agency office space solicitations are listed on eMaryland MarketPlace Advantage (eMMA) website.

https://emma.maryland.gov/page.aspx/en/bpm/process_manage_extranet/42508

Interested parties who wish to do business with the state and stay informed about this opportunity and other state procurements should register their organizations with eMMA.

eMMA can be accessed through:

The General Services website @ DGS.Maryland.gov

The Office of State Procurement website @ procurement.Maryland.gov

eMMA.Maryland.gov

