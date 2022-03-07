AGO Paralegal I, II, or III

Application Deadline Date: 03/20/2022 Department: Attorney General’s Office Location: Montpelier, VT, US Position Type: Permanent Schedule Type: Full Time

Overview

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office (AGO) seeks a talented and motivated individual to assist the Criminal Division in representing the State of Vermont in criminal matters throughout the state. The position requires advanced paralegal work to support up to eight attorneys, one victim advocate, and three investigators from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The AGO offers workplace flexibility and very competitive benefits, including a generous leave plan, health and life insurance, and retirement plans.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Drafting legal documents and pleadings.

Assembling exhibits, gathering information and evidence.

Extradition processing.

Proofreading and filing legal documents with courts.

Assisting with document and discovery collection and production: obtaining, organizing, bates stamping, and transferring documents and electronic media.

Reviewing documents for privilege and confidentiality based on instruction from attorney and performing required redactions.

Conducting electronic searches of email and similar files.

Scheduling meetings, interviews, and depositions.

Managing calendar deadlines and events.

Distributing mail.

Providing phone/front desk coverage as needed.

Entering, updating, and closing matters such as litigation and contracts in AGO’s database, as well as running reports and conducting conflict checks.

Updating Statute Sets.

The position is located at 109 State Street in Montpelier, however, due to the pandemic the position can be 100% telework until at least May 1, 2022.

Who May Apply

This position is open to all State employees and external applicants. Please Note: This position is being recruited at multiple levels. If you would like to be considered for more than one level, you MUST apply to the specific Job Requisition.

If you would like more information about this position, please contact Domenica Padula at domenica.padula@vermont.gov. Resumes will not be accepted via e-mail. You must apply online to be considered.

Beginning September 15, 2021, State of Vermont Executive Branch employees must attest to being fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus or be subject to regular COVID-19 testing and masking requirements.

Environmental Factors

Duties are generally performed in office settings. Some work in the field could on rare occasions necessitate travel for which incumbents should have private means of transportation available. Some evening or overtime work may be required. Incumbents must be able to work under pressure, meet tight deadlines, and deal tactfully with the public.

Minimum Qualifications

Minimum qualifications vary based on position level. Please review the specific Job Requisition (see links below).

Total Compensation

As a State employee you are offered a great career opportunity, but it’s more than a paycheck. The State’s total compensation package features an outstanding set of employee benefits that are worth about 30% of your total compensation, including:

80% State paid medical premium

Dental Plan at no cost for employees and their families

Flexible Spending healthcare and childcare reimbursement accounts

Two ways to save for your retirement: A State defined benefit pension plan and a deferred compensation 457(b) plan

Work/Life balance: 11 paid holidays each year and a generous leave plan; many jobs also allow for a flexible schedule

Low cost group life insurance

Tuition Reimbursement

Incentive-based Wellness Program

Qualified Employer for Public Service Student Loan Forgiveness Program

Want the specifics? Explore the Benefits of State Employment on our website.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office celebrates diversity and is committed to providing an environment of mutual respect and meaningful inclusion that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. The Attorney General’s Office does not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, religion or belief, national, social or ethnic origin, sex (including pregnancy), age, physical, mental or sensory disability, HIV Status, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, marital, civil union or domestic partnership status, past or present military service, membership in an employee organization, family medical history or genetic information, or family or parental status. Employment decisions are merit-based. Retaliatory adverse employment actions are forbidden.

Last modified: March 7, 2022