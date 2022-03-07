INBA Launched The Book, ‘The Phenomenal She On International Women’s Day At Constitution Club, New Delhi

INBA Phenomenal She Book Launch, The Phenomenal She Book Launch

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INBA launched 4th Edition of the book, ‘“The Phenomenal She”, a book acknowledging 100 women who have brought laurels to their nation and themselves making us all proud, on this International Women’s Day, March 7, 2022 at the Constitution Club of India, Rafi Marg, New Delhi. The event began with welcome address by Shri. Kaviraj Singh, Founder & Secretary General, INBA. He said, ‘This programme is not only to recognize the women who have done worthy work but to empower them and encourage these women to help other women, as they play a major role in building and assimilating the society”. The idea behind this book was to bring forth the commendable job women are doing today.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Hon’ble Smt. Priyanka Chaturvedi, Member Parliament Rajya Sabha, Shri Raghavender G R, Joint Secretary, Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice, Smt. Sangita Dhingra, President Delhi State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, & Former Judge, Former Justice Sudhir Saxena, Uttar Pradesh High Court by lighting of lamp.

Smt. Priyanka Chaturvedi, Member Parliament Rajya Sabha, said, ‘Women should not be treated as goddesses but equal members of society”. Shri G R Raghavender, Joint Secretary , Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice addressed the audience saying, ‘Women are known to have better intuition, patience, emotional focus, compassion and networking ability. The list of female strengths is endless”.

Mr. Najaf Rizvi, Vice President & Regional Head-North, Private Wealth Management, ICICI Securities Ltd praised women saying, ‘You are a bird with wings, so fly high, the sky is all yours’. Dr. Rajshree Singh, IG, Crime Branch, Haryana, said, ‘Women should not be treated as fragile, they are as powerful as men’.

It was a book launch which witnessed participation from International Dignitaries, Parliament Members, Senior Government Officials, Legal Departments of Fortune 500 companies, sitting Judges in various high courts and district courts, Entertainment Industry, Sports Persons, Astrologers and many more. The main goal of the event was to launch a book featuring 100 women from all sectors and all background, celebrating their success and felicitating them.

Few of the versatile personalities featured in the book include, Ms. Leidylin Contreras, Director Dispute Prevention and Defense, Ministry Of Industry, Trade & SME S, Dominican Republic, Baroness Sandip Verma, Member, House of Lords, UK Parliament, Dr. Swati Kulkarni, Consulate General of India, Atlanta, Hon’ble Smt. Priyanka Vickram Chaturvedi, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Smt. Daggubati Purandeswari, HRD Minister of State, Justice Ghandikota Sri Devi, Telangana High Court, Justice Dr. Pallavi Agarwal, ADJ, UP, Justice Shivani Singh, ADJ, Aligarh, Smt. Madhu Azad, Mayor, Gurgaon, Dr. Rajshree Singh, IG, Crime Branch, Haryana, Sapna Tripathi, Secretary UP State Law Commission, Dr. Anita Bhatnagar Jain, Member, State Public Service Commission, Lucknow, Dr. Aparna Jaswal, World Ambassador, Additional Director, Cardiologist, Fortis Escorts. The event was a great success.