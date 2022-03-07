John McGovern Available on Election Day; Election Night Watch Party to be held at Wanderers Club
EINPresswire.com/ -- Incumbent Vice Mayor John McGovern, a candidate for Wellington Village Council Seat 3, will host an Election Night Watch Party at Wanderers Club on Tuesday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m.
McGovern’s priorities are keeping neighborhoods safe, investing in education, lower taxes and financial transparency, efficient village services and keeping Wellignton a family-friendly great hometown.
On Election Day, McGovern will visit polling locations and be available for interviews or comments on the election.
WHO: John McGovern
WHAT: Election Night Watch Party
TIME: 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Wanderers Club at Wellington
1900 Aero Club Drive, Wellington, 33414
For questions, contact Jonathan Cooper, 561-252-9191 or jon@csteam360.com. Visit McGovernforWellington.com for more information.
Jonathan Cooper
McGovern’s priorities are keeping neighborhoods safe, investing in education, lower taxes and financial transparency, efficient village services and keeping Wellignton a family-friendly great hometown.
On Election Day, McGovern will visit polling locations and be available for interviews or comments on the election.
WHO: John McGovern
WHAT: Election Night Watch Party
TIME: 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Wanderers Club at Wellington
1900 Aero Club Drive, Wellington, 33414
For questions, contact Jonathan Cooper, 561-252-9191 or jon@csteam360.com. Visit McGovernforWellington.com for more information.
Jonathan Cooper
Cornerstone Solutions
email us here