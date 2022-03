John McGovern Available on Election Day; Election Night Watch Party to be held at Wanderers Club

WELLINGTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Incumbent Vice Mayor John McGovern , a candidate for Wellington Village Council Seat 3 , will host an Election Night Watch Party at Wanderers Club on Tuesday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m.McGovern’s priorities are keeping neighborhoods safe, investing in education, lower taxes and financial transparency, efficient village services and keeping Wellignton a family-friendly great hometown.On Election Day, McGovern will visit polling locations and be available for interviews or comments on the election.WHO: John McGovernWHAT: Election Night Watch PartyTIME: 7:30 p.m.WHERE: Wanderers Club at WellingtonFor questions, contact Jonathan Cooper, 561-252-9191 or jon@csteam360.com. Visit McGovernforWellington.com for more information.