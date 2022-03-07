Fair Housing Focus Group Seeks Input March 2022

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) and eight local governments in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC are working together to prepare a Regional Housing Equity Plan as required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). This plan, also known as Regional Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice, aims to increase collaboration, innovation, and effectiveness of strategies to further fair housing throughout the metropolitan area, including the City of Alexandria, Arlington County, District of Columbia, Fairfax County, the City of Gaithersburg, Loudoun County, Montgomery County, and Prince William County.

The Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) and COG are organizing a Focus Group meeting for persons with disabilities to discuss specific housing issues in our communities. Input from constituents is needed to help the project team identify barriers and develop goals and actions for the Regional Housing Equity Plan.

Voice Your Concerns The Fair Housing Focus Group for Disabilities Community Thursday, March 10, 3 - 4:30 pm Location: Zoom Please RSVP for the meeting HERE

To learn more, visit mwcog.org/fairhousing.