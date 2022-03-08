Leading the Way in HIPAA Education, Abyde Receives PACE & COPE Approval

Our latest approvals by PACE and COPE are additional validation for our industry-leading, educational-first approach.” — Matt DiBlasi

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde is proud to announce that they have officially received the Academy of General Dentistry (AGD) Program Approval for Continuing Education (PACE). This approval comes in addition to their qualification for offering the Council on Optometric Practitioner Education (COPE) live and virtual courses - further cementing themselves as the preeminent source for comprehensive, yet simple, educational content.

As an organization composed of HIPAA experts and thought-leaders, receiving PACE and COPE approval is another integral step for Abyde towards helping independent providers navigate the complexities of compliance. Abyde’s mission has always put education at the forefront and they are thrilled to get the opportunity to share their message with an even greater audience.

“As an organization, we are passionate about delivering an educational message that is relevant and easy to follow for medical practices of all sizes,” asserted Abyde’s President and Co-founder, Matt DiBlasi. “Our latest approvals by PACE and COPE are additional validation for our industry leading, educational-first approach.”

Abyde’s engaging content helps to simplify otherwise complicated and convoluted government requirements in a way that’s easy to digest. By defining practice roles and responsibilities, as well as providing guidance for actually achieving complete compliance, Abyde hopes to bring peace of mind in the fact that HIPAA doesn’t have to be all that confusing.

While the PACE approval and COPE qualification are two exciting milestones in their ongoing mission, when it comes to sharing valuable education within the healthcare space - this is only just the beginning. Abyde looks forward to providing several courses in the coming months and helping to make HIPAA compliance easy to understand and truly stress-free.



