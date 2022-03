Ty Penserga Available on Election Day; Election Night Watch Party to be held at Copperpoint Brewing Co.

BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- District IV Commissioner Ty Penserga , running for City of Boynton Beach Mayor , will host an Election Night Watch Party at Copperpoint Brewing Company on Tuesday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. Penserga’s mayoral campaign priorities include enhancing public safety through technology, promoting workforce housing, creating high-paying jobs, reducing taxes, creating a vibrant and exciting downtown and revitalizing the Boynton Beach Mall.On Election Day, Penserga will visit polling locations and be available for interviews or comments on the election.WHO: Ty PensergaWHAT: Election Night Watch PartyTIME: 7:30 p.m.WHERE: Copperpoint Brewing Company151 Commerce Road, Boynton Beach, 33426For questions, contact Jonathan Cooper, 561-252-9191 or email jon@csteam360.com. Visit TyforMayor.com for more information.