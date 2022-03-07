Senate Dems to Host Policy Hearing on Housing Scarcity and Houselessness

HARRISBURG, March 7, 2022 – State Senator Katie Muth, chair of the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Policy Committee, will join Senators Sharif Street, Nikil Saval, Amanda Cappelletti, Tina Tartaglione and Art Haywood to host public hearing next week on housing scarcity and contemporary houselessness.

The hearing will be held Monday, March 14 at 11 a.m. at the Howard Gittis Student Center, Room 217AB, at Temple University. The hearing will also accommodate virtual participation, and anyone interested in participating through Zoom can register in advance by clicking here. The Howard Gittis Student Center is located at 1755 N. 13th St. in Philadelphia.

The policy hearing will feature expert testimony and discussion about housing scarcity, houselessness, and the government’s responsibility to provide safe, affordable, and accessible housing in Pennsylvania. Participants in the hearing will include Pennsylvanians experiencing housing issues, representatives from statewide and regional housing authorities, and community development experts.

The hearing will also be livestreamed at SenatorMuth.com/Policy and on Senator Muth’s Facebook page.

Media participation is encouraged.

