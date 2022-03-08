Submit Release
AN ARTISTS UNCONVENTIONAL JOURNEY FROM FINE ART TO NFT’S

Black Boys Love Pink by Sidney Woodruff

30 years of visual storytelling comes through in abstract impressionist Sidney Woodruff’s first NFT collection, Pieces of Blue.

There was a strong desire to work in a way that would somehow put myself in a position to illuminate the importance of black inclusion and black art.”
— Sidney Woodruff
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 30 years of visual storytelling comes through in abstract impressionist Sidney Woodruff’s first NFT collection, Pieces of Blue. Created from a piece in his original collection, Black Boys Love Pink which can be seen in person at Fogue Studios in Seattle, WA. The sixteen piece collection will be sold on Foundation, an invite only NFT marketplace that “fosters a network of mutual support between creators and collectors”.

Woodruff’s experience as a creative professional spans over three decades; a career dedicated to finding creative ways to encourage connection through words, colors and images. In September 2019, he felt compelled to pick up a paint brush for the first time. The result was an entire collection, inspired by his connection to family, friends and the world around him. “I’m familiar with how power and empathy can break through the canvas.” It’s through understanding another person's feelings without necessarily sharing their experience that both sides are not only illuminated but can begin to exist in harmony. It’s something that can bring light into dark times, like the past few years. Reflecting on the events of 2020 and 2021, Woodruff saw how strange of a time it was and at one point, was painting around the clock. It was during this time that he finished Black Boys Love Pink, a stunning and energetic painting on 36x36 canvas. “There was a strong desire to work in a way that would somehow put myself in a position to illuminate the importance of black inclusion and black art.”

This new form of collecting is the future and visionaries like Sidney Woodruff view this as an opportunity to reach more people. The Pieces of Blue collection is now available at https://foundation.app/collection/bblp. To learn more about Black Boys Love Pink and Woodruff Guided Impressions please visit https://woodruffguided.com/ or contact info@woodruffguided.com for more information.

