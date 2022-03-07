Vermont Fish & Wildlife Warden Service Seizes Firearms and Illegal Substances in Poaching Investigation

On March 3, Vermont State Game Wardens and collaborating agencies seized seven firearms and approximately 3,000 rounds of ammunition alleged to have been illegally possessed, as well as approximately 880 bags of suspected heroin and fentanyl and a large amount of U.S. currency.

The seizures took place during execution of a search warrant for evidence of deer taken illegally and for the illegal possession of firearms in Athens, Vermont.

Along with Vermont State Game Wardens, collaborating law enforcement included Special Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations, and the Vermont State Police.

“This case is a great example of the cooperation between the Vermont Warden Service and its state and federal partners in law enforcement,” said Game Warden Colonel Jason Batchelder. “This is an on-going investigation and further information will be forthcoming at an appropriate time.”

For Immediate Release: March 7, 2022

Media Contact: Jason Batchelder 802-279-4875