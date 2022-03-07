Submit Release
News Search

There were 694 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,269 in the last 365 days.

Tennessee State Parks Had $2.1 Billion Economic Impact in 2021

Tennessee State Parks had an economic impact of $2.1 billion in Fiscal Year 2021, as the parks posted 38.5 million visits, according to a report done for the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC).

“Our parks continue to provide an outstanding experience for visitors and a significant financial boost for our state and local communities,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said. “Tennesseans enjoy one of the best parks systems in the country, and these numbers reflect the impressive performance of our parks across the state.”

The figures for FY21 show a steady climb in recent years in economic impact and number of visits. Cumulatively in fiscal years 2019-21, Tennessee State Parks had an economic impact of $4.3 billion, with 109.7 million visits. The figures reflect parks activity through lodging, shopping and recreation spending. Tennessee State Parks is one of only seven state parks systems in the country that do not charge admission fees.

The economic impact of Tennessee State Parks in FY2020 was $1.84 billion with 34.7 million park visits.

“We saw an increase in visitors to our state parks when the pandemic hit, and these figures show the parks continue to be a strong source of enjoyment and an economic lift for communities,” TDEC Deputy Commissioner Jim Bryson said. “This success is the result of hard work by our parks staff and continued investment in the parks. We are grateful to the Tennessee General Assembly for the support that makes state parks an economic engine.”

In FY21, the parks generated $121.8 million in state sales taxes and $24.4 million in local sales taxes.

The total impact for FY21 included $144.6 million in capital improvement projects, $21.1 million in deferred maintenance projects, $10.6 million in minor maintenance projects and $35.2 million in grants projects.

Tennessee State Parks last year was named among the top four parks systems in the nation by the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration, in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association.

The economic impact report was conducted by Impact DataSource, an economic consulting firm based in Austin, Texas. The report also relied on visitor spending data collected by the University of Tennessee Human Dimensions Research Lab. Both were in consultation with TDEC staff.

You just read:

Tennessee State Parks Had $2.1 Billion Economic Impact in 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.