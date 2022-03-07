Jamie Bullard Named Warden at Tabor Correctional Institution

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice has named Jamie Bullard as the new warden of Tabor Correctional Institution in Tabor City.

Bullard had been the associate warden for custody at the prison since December 2019.

“Warden Bullard is an exceptional, insightful leader with deep knowledge of the prison and how the prison system operates,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “His two decades of hands-on experience will be invaluable in running a large, complex prison such as Tabor Correctional.”

In his new position, Bullard is responsible for all operations at the Tabor Correctional Institution, which houses roughly 1,000 close, medium, and minimum custody male offenders.

The facility employs more than 500 custody, food service, medical, dental, administration, programs, maintenance, and psychological staff.

A veteran employee to state government, Bullard began his career in 2000 as a correctional officer at the Columbus Correctional Institution in Whiteville, where he also served as a mentor, offender disciplinary investigator and acting sergeant.

He was promoted to sergeant and reassigned to Tabor Correctional in 2008. He was named assistant unit manager at the prison in 2010 and promoted to unit manager in 2012. Three years later, he was promoted to captain.

In 2018, he was tapped to be the regional intelligence team leader, coordinating the gathering of information necessary to maintain safety and security for staff and offenders. He was named associate warden for custody at Tabor Correctional in December of 2019.

He has been a member of the Prison Emergency Response Team since 2005, and as a platoon leader he supervises the PERT teams at both the Tabor and Columbus facilities.

His hobbies include sports, exercise, kayaking, camping, and cooking.