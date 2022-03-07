Governor Ivey Awards $10 Million for Volunteer Fire Department COVID Recovery Grants

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday awarded $10 million of the State Fiscal Recovery Fund from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to establish COVID recovery grants for volunteer fire departments. This program is an initiative of Governor Ivey and the Alabama Legislature to provide support to Alabama’s volunteer fire departments impacted by the covid-19 pandemic.

“Alabama’s first responders, including our community’s volunteer fire departments, are vital in keeping our state safe. While states across the country and the entire globe dealt with the curveballs the pandemic threw, our volunteer fire departments kept going,” said Governor Ivey. “I am proud to have worked with the Alabama Legislature to direct these funds to good use as our local volunteer fire departments recover. I am pleased to support them and encourage them to take advantage of this grant program.”

The state of Alabama will offer grants in an amount up to $10,320 for providers that meet eligibility requirements. The application period for the Alabama Volunteer Fire Department COVID Recovery Grant program will be open from noon, March 7 through noon, March 25, 2022.

Alabama received $2.1 million in ARPA funds, and the Alabama Legislature appropriated $136,796,346 from Alabama’s State Fiscal Recovery Revenue Replacement Fund for this program.

General information and application materials is available here: https://frf.alabama.gov/

For questions, please contact the Coronavirus Recovery Funds Office at (334)353-2749 or [email protected]. Please include “Volunteer Fire Department Grant Program” in the subject line of the email.

