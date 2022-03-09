Regen Suppliers Now Offering Promotional Package for New ReBella Pen Microneedling Instrument

(888) 568-6909 Best Microneedling Device ReBella Pen Cartridge

Regen Suppliers is offering a promo for its new ReBella Pen microneedling pen. The pen includes everything one will need to perform over twenty procedures.

The ReBella Pen is super reliable and cost effective for patient care. The Promo Package combines amazing quality with an unbeatable price point.” — David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regen Suppliers is now offering an incredible promotional package for its new ReBella Pen microneedling instrument. The microneedling pen is a full featured device that includes everything a provider will need to perform over twenty patient procedures.

Costing 80% less than competitors, the $549 device includes the following items:

1* ReBella PenTM Microneedling Instrument

1* Vitamin C Serum

1* Hyaluronic Acid Serum

1* Numbing Cream

24 pcs 16-pin Cartridges

2* Batteries

1* Wired Connecter

1* Charger (used for battery)

1* US wall adapter

1* Cable (2 meters)

1* User Manual

1 Online Access to ReBella Pen Microneedle Instruction Course

The best microneedling pen includes a couple serums with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C. Both wired and wireless function is supported, with two batteries included. Over twenty ReBella cartridge tips are included, which are sterile and replaceable after each use.

One of the more amazing features is that the microneedling pen comes with a 12 Month Overnight Replacement Guarantee. Should the device malfunction in that time frame, Regen Suppliers will send a replacement device overnight. This provides peace of mind for clients.

According to Regen Suppliers CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "The ReBella Pen is super reliable and cost effective for patient care. The Promo Package is a great option for those desiring to combine quality with an unbeatable price point."