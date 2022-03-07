Looking for Upscale Affordable Housing That’s Close to Manhattan? Check out West New York, NJ, says NRIA.
The Gold Coast town of West New York, NJ, is the most affordable for housing in Hudson County, reports show.SECAUCUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Realty Investment Advisors (NRIA), a leading developer of luxury real estate on the East Coast, announces that West New York, New Jersey, offers some of the most affordable housing options for buyers looking for the best of a Manhattan-like lifestyle without the high prices.
Of the 12 cities in Hudson County, NRIA says, West New York is rated most affordable by Realtor.com. Current reports show the median listing home price in West New York is $325K, while Weehawken, Hudson County’s most expensive city, has a median listing price of $959K.
The real estate experts at NRIA understand that while living in New York City is a dream for many young professionals and creatives, the reality is not always affordable. With high rents and even higher home prices, Manhattan and Brooklyn remain out of reach for many millennial renters and buyers.
The next best thing? Consider West New York, says NRIA.
Located in Hudson County near the New Jersey Palisades, the town of roughly 50,000 people is one of the most densely populated in America. Featuring bustling streets, an abundance of art and culture, and a burgeoning restaurant scene, West New York is just across the street from Manhattan but at a much more reasonable price.
In fact, the monthly rent in West New York ranges between $1,500 and $3,000. The average rent in Manhattan? $4,140.
“Renting in West New York is a perfect fit for Manhattan-ites looking to escape the city’s tight spaces and high prices,” says Glenn La Mattina, Chief Operating Officer for NRIA. “Right on the Hudson waterfront, West New York is very attractive because of its quick access to New York City via public transportation.”
NRIA sees the town as an excellent investment and is currently developing luxury residential rental and condominium properties there. “Part of what has become known as New Jersey’s ‘Gold Coast,’” La Mattina says, “West New York offers incredible views of the city and a culture of creatives and professionals all its own.”
“We find young professionals like the city lifestyle, but in a more affordable location,” adds Rich Stabile, NRIA’s Senior Vice President of Acquisitions, Construction Management, and Sales.
According to Stabile, the many public transportation methods available for a quick trip into Manhattan are just as important to prospective West New York residents, according to Stabile.
“West New York embodies everything that made places like Hoboken so attractive before the pandemic,” he says. “Light rail, ferry transport…it’s all there. And renters and buyers are following fast.”
NRIA is currently constructing a two-tower, 14-story residential rental community within walking distance of the Hudson-Bergen rail station, called The Grand, located at 51st Street, and The Metro, located at 52nd Street.
In addition, the New Jersey-based NRIA is developing The Station in West New York, a luxury residential complex at 4901 Bergenline Ave.
“For West New York, It’s the right place at the right time,” says NRIA’s Stabile. “The restaurants, the art scene, the waterfront location…and most importantly, the affordability. It’s good to see the community getting the attention it deserves.”
About NRIA
With a history of over a decade of delivering the highest quality in construction, NRIA, headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey, has earned its reputation as one of the leading real estate developers in the nation.
For more information about NRIA, visit www.nria.net.
