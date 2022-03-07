Cryan Bill Would Boost Family Leave, Disability Benefits

Trenton – The state’s signature programs for temporary disability benefits and paid family leave would provide a boost in payments, under terms of legislation, authored by Senator Joe Cryan, that was approved by a Senate committee today.

The bill, S-508, would increase the maximum benefit from the insurance programs that allow employees to take time off to care for a newborn or newly adopted child, a sick parent, spouse or child, or to recover from a temporary disability. The limit would go from 70 percent to 85 percent of the average state weekly wage, providing a boost from $993, to $1,206.

The change will bring parity to the formula so all beneficiaries are treated equitably, Senator Cryan said.

“This bill will create a lifeline for people in a time of dire need,” said Senator Cryan (D-Union). “The benefits support the economic stability of working families and addresses the health and well-being of employees so they can care for family members. They should not be fearful of losing their jobs or experiencing a loss in their wages. The Covid crisis underscored the need and the benefits of these programs.”

The Temporary Disability Insurance program and the Paid Family Leave Law are insurance programs supported by employers and employees. New Jersey has been in the forefront with family leave, as one of the first states to provide good benefits. The disability benefits have become relied upon by workers and employers in the state.

The bill was approved by the Senate Labor Committee with a vote of 3-1. It now goes to the Senate Budget Committee.