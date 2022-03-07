Meeting Notice: Maryland Horse Industry Board to Meet March 10 via Teleconference

The Maryland Horse Industry Board (MHIB) will meet via teleconference Thursday, March 10 at 10 a.m.. The meeting will include current information and discussion concerning MHIB initiatives, updates from board members, and reports from stable inspectors.
