Meeting Notice: Maryland Horse Industry Board to Meet March 10 via Teleconference

March 7, 2022

The Maryland Horse Industry Board (MHIB) will meet via teleconference Thursday, March 10 at 10 a.m.. The meeting will include current information and discussion concerning MHIB initiatives, updates from board members, and reports from stable inspectors.

This meeting is open to the public.

For more information or to RSVP, please contact Anne Litz at anne.litz@maryland.gov or (910) 398-7932.