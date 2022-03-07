TEDxWaterStreet Announces Speaker Line-up for REimagine 2022

Event brings together a new, epic line-up of global leaders, doers, and dreamers in the second TEDx event in New York since the pandemic

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the second TEDx event in New York since the pandemic, TEDxWaterStreet is pleased to announce its 2022 event will take place this year on Wednesday, May 4 at IPIC Theaters, 11 Fulton Street in New York, from 11 am – 6pm EST. The independently organized event, licensed by TED, will feature an epic line-up of distinguished voices and TED Talks videos under the theme REimagine.Launched in 2009, TEDx is a program of locally-organized events that bring the community together to share a TED-like experience. Some of the best talks from TEDx events have gone on to be featured on TED.com and garnered millions of views from audiences across the globe.“As we emerge from the global pandemic while facing economic crises and war, it’s time to REimagine our future on the planet and dream about what’s possible,” said Jean Paul Laurent, Lead Organizer and Licensee of TEDxWaterStreet. “Together, we’ll celebrate diverse voices, explore the importance of facing the hard things in life, and transform our adversities into positive change through new ways of thinking. We’re honored to welcome our outstanding line-up of speakers, as well as Her Highness Princess Martha Louise of Norway, and other distinguished guests to this exciting event.”TEDxWaterStreet earned its name from New York’s Water Street—once known as the Seaport District—which brings out a great dynamism with its historic infrastructure and rich culture. Located along New York City's oldest waterfront neighborhood, Water Street tells the story of taking a leap of faith on a new journey by immigrants from diverse backgrounds who have come together and made NY what it is today. Dr. Michal Mlynár - Slovakia’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the U.N.Lauren Dillard - Executive Vice President, Investment Intelligence, NasdaqBrock Pierce – Futurist, Philanthropist, Economist, and Chairman, Bitcoin FoundationBhavana Bartholf – Women’s Advocate, Global Head Digital & Sales Strategy, MicrosoftJack Brewer - White House Appointee Commission on the Social Status of Black Men & BoysKely Nascimento - Activist, Documentary Producer, Ambassador of Global Goals World CupRick Tumlinson – CEO and Founding Partner, SpaceFundNatalie King - CEO, Dunamis Clean Energy PartnersRyan Mundy - Founder, Alkeme HealthTravis Ludlow - Youngest Pilot to Fly Around the World, Guinness World Record HolderEric Klasson - Founder and CEO at Pandemic Insights, Inc.Shaman Durek - 6th Generation Spirit Shaman and Evolutionary LeaderWELCOMING OUR CELEBRITY GUESTSHer Highness Princess Martha Louise of Norway, former NFL Offensive Tackle Gosder Cherilus, and more.GRATEFUL TO OUR TEDxWaterStreet REImagine 2022 SPONSORSNasdaq www.nasdaq.com Unspoken Smiles www.unspokensmiles.org *We will be announcing additional sponsors soon.More about TEDxWaterStreetTEDxWaterStreet brings together like-minded individuals who are intentional about resetting as thinkers, leaders, friends and community members to bring about a new perspective on how we press forward. The event aims to challenge human discomfort with obstacles and instead celebrate the strength that accompanies curiosity and the ability to dream. TEDxWaterStreet leaders will speak the language of possibility and foster a rediscovery of what the future holds for our shared humanity. Speakers are chosen through a highly-curated process by a select team that takes into consideration the best ideas. Founded in 2019, TEDxWaterStreet aims to put the NYC community onto a new type of global activity map that is being watched, shared, and talked about by the world’s top thought leaders.About TEDx, x = independently organized eventIn the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)About TEDTED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, usually in the form of short, powerful talks (18 minutes or fewer) delivered by today's leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED's annual conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, and made available, free, on TED.com. TED speakers have included Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, Elizabeth Gilbert, Sir Richard Branson, Nandan Nilekani, Philippe Starck, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Sal Khan and Daniel Kahneman.TED's open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED.com, where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; the TED Translators Program, which provides subtitles and interactive transcripts as well as translations from thousands of volunteers worldwide; the educational initiative TED-Ed; the annual million-dollar TED Prize, which funds exceptional individuals with a "wish," or idea, to create change in the world; TEDx, which provides licenses to thousands of individuals and groups who host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; and the TED Fellows program, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities.